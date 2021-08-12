Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

China Evergrande : , HK stocks fall as weak lending data fans liquidity concerns

08/12/2021 | 12:44am EDT
Aug 12 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday as weaker-than-expected lending data triggered liquidity concerns and weighed on sentiment.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 4,984.51 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,528.27 points.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.1% to 26,636.92 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3% to 9,516.72.

** China's new bank loans fell to 1.08 trillion yuan ($166.5 billion) in July, its lowest in nine months.

** Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, slowed to 10.7% in July - the weakest reading since February 2020 - from a year earlier and from 11% in June.

** "We expect the slowdown and resulting headwind to the economy to continue in the coming months, further RRR and policy rate cuts notwithstanding," Capital Economics said in a note.

** Consumer staples sub-index went down 1.2%, while the healthcare sub-index slipped 1.4%.

** The steel sub-index gained 3.22%.

** The semiconductors sub-index rose 0.73%. The index has gained around 35% so far this year. The tech-heavy STAR market rose 0.4% on the day.

** "We expect STAR/ChiNext to continue to outperform in the near term as they are skewed to new energy, semi and computers with improving fundamentals," wrote Meng Lei, A-share Strategist at UBS Securities. "However, we do not think liquidity will ease further in the near term unless there is material downside risk to the economy."

** In Hong Kong, healthcare shares also fell, with the sub-index going down 3.2%.

** Insurers listed in Hong Kong fell, a day after China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said it would strengthen oversight on products, sales, claims and information security of online insurers.

** Chinese online insurer ZhongAn led the decline, with its shares tumbling 9.4%. The financials sub-index dropped 0.8%.

** Heavily-indebted developer China Evergrande Group plunged over 7% after a strong rebound earlier this week that came on the back of asset sale plans.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.
