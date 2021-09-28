Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande : Hong Kong banks have limited exposure to stressed Chinese developers - regulator

09/28/2021 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The risks to Hong Kong banks from heavily indebted Chinese property developers are manageable, a top executive at the city's banking regulator said on Tuesday.

The debt crisis engulfing China Evergrande Group has begun to dent homebuyer sentiment in China and force developers to cut prices. With liabilities of $305 billion, Evergrande has sparked concerns its problems could spread through China's financial system and reverberate around the world - a worry that has eased as damage has so far been concentrated in the property sector.

Arthur Yuen, deputy chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, told a conference these problems were unlikely to have a major effect on banks in the Asian financial hub.

"Both the industry and the media has been focusing a lot of attention on highly-leveraged borrowers, in particular some of the developers in mainland China. On that one, both the industry and ourselves have been paying a lot of attention to industry sectors that are under relatively greater stress in the past few years, so our banking system’s exposure to these highly-leveraged borrowers is not that high."

"The risk there is pretty much manageable at the moment, but nonetheless we would urge the industry to remain vigilant," Yuen said. (Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
12:03aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Hong Kong banks have limited exposure to stressed Chinese developers - ..
RE
09/27Gold ekes out gains but firm dollar, bond yields hit appeal
RE
09/27CHINA EVERGRANDE : Chinese Local Governments Take Control of Evergrande's Property Project..
MT
09/27CHINA EVERGRANDE : Evergrande's Building of World's Biggest Soccer Stadium Continues; Shar..
MT
09/27Shanghai tin drops as Chinese power curbs spark demand worries
RE
09/27CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN : Asian markets grapple with Evergrande fallout, eye ..
RE
09/27China's Central Bank to Protect Homebuyers as Evergrande Crisis Deepens
MT
09/27Yen weakens to 111 per dollar as U.S. Treasury yields soar
RE
09/27Goldman cuts China GDP growth forecast on energy supply crunch
RE
09/27CHINA EVERGRANDE : Evergrande's 50% Life Insurance Stake Could Fetch $600 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 338 M 70 338 M
Net income 2021 9 085 M 1 168 M 1 168 M
Net Debt 2021 354 B 45 438 M 45 438 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,72x
Yield 2021 1,49%
Capitalization 33 663 M 4 325 M 4 326 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,55 HKD
Average target price 11,13 HKD
Spread / Average Target 337%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-82.89%4 002
VONOVIA SE-8.30%36 253
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-30.98%30 560
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.22%21 298
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY13.59%15 200
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.10%14 686