China Evergrande : Hong Kong banks have limited exposure to stressed Chinese developers - regulator

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The risks to Hong Kong banks
from heavily indebted Chinese property developers are
manageable, a top executive at the city's banking regulator said
on Tuesday.
The debt crisis engulfing China Evergrande Group
has begun to dent homebuyer sentiment in China and force
developers to cut prices. With liabilities of $305 billion,
Evergrande has sparked concerns its problems could spread
through China's financial system and reverberate around the
world - a worry that has eased as damage has so far been
concentrated in the property sector.
Arthur Yuen, deputy chief executive of the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority, told a conference these problems were
unlikely to have a major effect on banks in the Asian financial
hub.
"Both the industry and the media has been focusing a lot of
attention on highly-leveraged borrowers, in particular some of
the developers in mainland China. On that one, both the industry
and ourselves have been paying a lot of attention to industry
sectors that are under relatively greater stress in the past few
years, so our banking system’s exposure to these
highly-leveraged borrowers is not that high."
"The risk there is pretty much manageable at the moment, but
nonetheless we would urge the industry to remain vigilant," Yuen
said.
