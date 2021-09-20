China Evergrande : ING expects Chinese govt team to help Evergrande get some capital

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Chinese government's restructuring
team will help property developer Evergrande at least
get some capital, but it may have to sell some stakes to a third
party, such as a state-owned enterprise, Dutch bank ING
said on Tuesday.
"The spin-off of non-core businesses, for example, those
that are not residential real estate type businesses, will
probably be done first. After that could come sales of stakes
that are at the core of Evergrande's business," Iris Pang, ING's
Chief Economist, Greater China, said in a note https://bit.ly/3tXli4P.
"So the stake could be sizeable. We don't, however, think it
is inevitable that Evergrande will be bought out by an SOE and
become an SOE itself."
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)