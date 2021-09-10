Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Evergrande Group
  News
  Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions 
Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande : JPMorgan slashes price target for troubled China property giant Evergrande

09/10/2021 | 03:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong

LONDON (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan slashed its price target for China's debt-hobbled property giant Evergrande Group to HK$2.80 from HK$7.20 on Friday, saying there was likely to be more negative news about its finances.

The bank also cut its recommendation to underweight from overweight.

"We believe the company will continue to see negative news flows on its liquidity risk (refinancing / lawsuits from suppliers / potential bond defaults)," JPMorgan said.

"While we think Evergrande will likely see a soft landing scenario, we think rerating will be unlikely in near future, until we have better clarity of an actual resolution."

Evergrande, which has around $20 billion worth of international bonds, has seen its share price slump 85% over the last year and rating agencies have issued a flurry of warnings over the last couple of weeks that it could default.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Huw Jones)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 556 B 71 557 M 71 557 M
Net income 2021 40 318 M 5 185 M 5 185 M
Net Debt 2021 320 B 41 106 M 41 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46 864 M 6 025 M 6 027 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 14,3%
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-76.17%6 025
VONOVIA SE-10.81%36 230
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-29.62%35 470
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.62%21 410
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY20.34%15 815
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-5.07%14 816