China Evergrande, Property Services Unit Halt Trading in Hong Kong

Shares of China Evergrande Group and its property services unit halted trading in Hong Kong on Monday, as the debt-laden conglomerate struggles to resolve its financial troubles.

China Evergrande and Evergrande Property Services Group said in separate statements that trading of shares and structured products relating to the companies would be halted from 0100 GMT, and didn't specify reasons for the move.

Shares of another listed unit of Evergrande, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd., rose 0.3% in early trade in Hong Kong.

Shenzhen-based China Evergrande Group is the world's most indebted real-estate developer and China's largest issuer of junk-rated debt, with around $19 billion of publicly traded dollar bonds outstanding. Prices of those bonds have fallen far below face value, reflecting investors' pessimism about Evergrande's ability to repay its debts.

In the wake of recent missed bond payments, Evergrande last week said it planned to raise nearly 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) by selling part of its stake in a Chinese bank.

