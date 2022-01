Jan 3 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group:

* CHINA EVERGRANDE SAYS AUTHORITIES AT DANZHOU CITY SENT DEMOLITION ORDER ON 39 BUILDINGS OF OCEAN FLOWER ISLAND PROTECT ON DEC 30

* CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP SAYS DEMOLITION ORDER ON 39 BUILDINGS AT OCEAN FLOWER ISLAND DOES NOT AFFECT REST OF THE DEVELOPMENT

* CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP SAYS WILL ACTIVELY COMMUNICATE AND HANDLE ACCORDING TO THE ORDER