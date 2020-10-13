Log in
China Evergrande : Seeks to Raise Up to $1.09 Billion to Pay Down Debt

10/13/2020 | 06:17am EDT

By Ben Otto

China Evergrande Group is seeking to raise up to 8.43 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.09 billion) in a private placement, part of efforts to pare a heavy debt load.

China's most-indebted property developer plans to sell shares at HK$16.50-HK$17.20 apiece, according to a term sheet seen by The Wall Street Journal. The offer range represents a discount of 11.1%-14.7% from the stock's last-traded price.

If the Shenzhen-based company exercises an upsize option, the offering could raise as much as $1.35 billion, the term sheet showed.

China Evergrande intends to use proceeds from the placement to repay existing debt and fund working capital.

China Evergrande is Asia's largest junk-bond issuer and last year was China's largest developer by contracted sales. As of June, it carried outstanding debt totaling CNY835.5 billion (US$123.85 billion), with almost half of it scheduled to mature within a year, according to the company's interim report.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 0616ET


Financials
Sales 2020 643 B 82 928 M 82 928 M
Net income 2020 33 575 M 4 332 M 4 332 M
Net Debt 2020 609 B 78 641 M 78 641 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,39x
Yield 2020 6,00%
Capitalization 253 B 32 603 M 32 604 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 20,50 HKD
Last Close Price 19,34 HKD
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-10.46%32 603
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-12.03%46 671
VONOVIA SE24.29%39 873
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE24.33%18 377
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.68%18 078
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LTD-4.89%11 923
