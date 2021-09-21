Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande : Stocks claw back as markets calm after Evergrande-led slide

09/21/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An investor sits in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing

NEW YORK/LONDON(Reuters) - World stock markets edged back on Tuesday while the U.S. dollar held relatively steady a day after heavy selling in equities, as investors assessed the level of contagion stemming from the distress of debt-saddled developer China Evergrande.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.35%, following Monday's biggest percentage drop in two months. European indexes rose solidly while Wall Street's main gauges were gaining in afternoon trade.

Price moves in bonds and currencies were relatively subdued. On Monday, safe-haven assets drew bids as investors became risk averse.

Investors were still focused on the situation at Evergrande, where persistent default fears eclipsed efforts by the debt-laden group's chairman to lift confidence as Beijing showed no sign it would intervene to stem any domino effects across the global economy.

"There are still issues that the market is dealing with," said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston. "But stabilization is a good thing after the downdraft that we had yesterday."

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 128.56 points, or 0.38%, to 34,099.03, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 13.23 points, or 0.30%, to 4,370.96 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 66.90 points, or 0.45%, to 14,780.80.

The Cboe Volatility Index .VIX retreated after hitting a four-month high a day earlier, last down 2.25 points to 23.46.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 1%, with Germany's DAX .GDAXI rising 1.4%.

Canada's main stock index .GSPTSE gained as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's limited victory in the federal election raised hopes that his government would keep the stimulus taps open.

Central bank meetings in the United States and elsewhere in the world were soon to take center stage for markets, with a Federal Reserve meeting due to conclude on Wednesday as investors look for when it will ease its bond-buying program.

In currency trading, the dollar index =USD fell 0.053%, with the euro EUR= up 0.02% to $1.1727. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.12% versus the greenback at 109.25 per dollar.

"There is just a lot of wait-and-see as far as what is going to happen with the Fed, what is going to happen with Evergrande, and right now if you are trying to make a dollar bet you really just want to wait until you get a better sense of what is going to happen with Evergrande and what the Chinese government is going to do," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last fell 3/32 in price to yield 1.318%, from 1.309% late on Monday.

Oil prices edged higher in a see-saw session, as concerns about the global consumption outlook counterbalanced the struggle by big OPEC producers to pump enough supply to meet growing demand.

U.S. crude CLc1 rose 0.23% to $70.45 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $74.07, up 0.2% on the day.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.7% to $1,776.27 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York, Tom Westbrook in Singapore, Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, Paulina Duran in Sydney and Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Dan Grebler and Steve Orlofsky)

By Lewis Krauskopf and Lawrence White


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
01:41pChina Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing rescue
RE
01:36pCHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks claw back as markets calm after Evergrande-led slide
RE
01:00pEuropean Stocks Bounce Back, Close in Green Amid China Evergrande Woes
MT
12:52pCHINA EVERGRANDE : U.S. market better able to aborb potential market shock compared with 2..
RE
12:51pBLACKROCK, HSBC AMONG LARGEST BUYERS : Morningstar
RE
12:50pCHINA EVERGRANDE : Factbox-What analysts have to say about Evergrande as default risks ris..
RE
12:49pCHINA EVERGRANDE : What analysts have to say about Evergrande as default risks rise
RE
12:43pCHINA EVERGRANDE : Wall Street recovers from Evergrande-led rout as defensives rise
RE
12:06pOil edges up, as investors worry about global demand
RE
11:25aSouth African rand slips to 3-week lows, stocks rise
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 269 M 70 269 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 353 B 45 388 M 45 388 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 29 967 M 3 848 M 3 848 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,27 HKD
Average target price 11,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 392%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-84.77%3 865
VONOVIA SE-12.52%35 295
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-33.55%33 172
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 353
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY12.57%15 251
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-11.00%14 068