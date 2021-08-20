Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande : Stocks suffer worst week in 6 months over growth worries, China regulations

08/20/2021 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* EM shares index down ~4% this week

* Hong Kong stocks set for worst week since March 2020

* S.African rand down 0.9%, Russian rouble at one-month low

* China central bank keeps lending rates unchanged

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Emerging market assets suffered further selling on Friday, with the equity index down 1%, touching a new low for the year and putting it on course for its worst week in six months.

Worries about the impact of Chinese regulations both locally and globally, as well as data showing a slowdown in growth especially from the world's two biggest economies, have hammered stocks this week. Rising cases of the coronavirus have prompted market experts to revisit year-end growth forecasts.

In the latest regulatory shake-up, Chinese state media said the National People's Congress passed a law on Friday to protect online user data privacy. Chinese blue-chips lost 1.9%.

Hong Kong, where many Chinese tech giants are listed, lost 2% to hit early November lows, and is on track for its worst week since the pandemic-induced crash of March 2020.

Russia's MOEX is already about 2.5% away from record highs touched just two days ago, while South Africa's main index has plunged almost 5% so far this week - its worst weekly loss since October.

Also battering markets was the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling that it may start tapering stimulus this year. Its September meeting will be scrutinised for more definitive clues.

"Tapering is finally at our doorstep, but we do not think that it will be overly disruptive for (equity) markets," strategists at Citi said in a note on stocks in emerging EMEA markets. "China remains our only duration overweight, but we hedge (currencies) risk given weak economic data."

With the U.S. dollar at a 9-1/2 month high against major peers, the EM currencies index hit four-month lows - on course for its biggest weekly sell-off in two months.

South Africa's rand, the EM bellwether currency, languished at five-month lows, down 0.9% on the day.

A Reuters poll showed disruptions from new coronavirus variants, and softer commodity prices should see economic growth in South Africa slowing next year.

Turkey's lira fell 0.1%, while Russia's rouble hit a one-month low against the dollar on the Moscow exchange.

China's yuan touched three-week lows. As expected, the central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged, but that did little to dampen expectations for more stimulus.

As regulators raise pressure, China Evergrande vowed to resolve its debt issues. Financial markets are worried that any crisis at Evergrande could ripple through China's banking system as the company struggles to find the cash it needs to pay its many lenders and suppliers.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -4.76% 5 End-of-day quote.-66.44%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.08% 6.50327 Delayed Quote.0.05%
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
04:27aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks suffer worst week in 6 months over growth worries, Chi..
RE
03:02aChina Evergrande vows to resolve debt risks after regulators' warning
RE
02:50aMARKETMIND : A lacklustre end to a painful week
RE
08/19EXCLUSIVE : China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV unit sta..
RE
08/19China Evergrande set to open up 2.2% after it says will maintain stability
RE
08/19China Evergrande vows to resolve debt risks after regulators' warning
RE
08/19CHINA EVERGRANDE : Chinese regulators summon Evergrande execs, warn on debt risk..
RE
08/19CHINA EVERGRANDE : Huarong's bonds jump on state-backed rescue
RE
08/18Hong Kong shares end higher on financials, tech boost
RE
08/18China shares rebound as financials, defence stocks gain
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 691 B 88 665 M 88 665 M
Net income 2021 26 812 M 3 442 M 3 442 M
Net Debt 2021 460 B 59 102 M 59 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,50x
Yield 2021 7,40%
Capitalization 66 006 M 8 473 M 8 474 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 123 276
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,00 HKD
Average target price 16,97 HKD
Spread / Average Target 239%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-66.44%8 473
VONOVIA SE0.47%40 363
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-19.34%40 216
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 264
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY8.13%16 544
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY24.02%16 268