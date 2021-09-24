Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande : Tin prices hit record highs on falling inventories

09/24/2021 | 12:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Tin prices jumped to record highs on Friday as data showed low inventory levels in exchange warehouses, although looming U.S. rate hikes and concerns over debt-ridden China Evergrande capped gains.

The most-traded October tin contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as much as 4.8% to a record 287,960 yuan ($44,569.64) a tonne. The contract has leapt 89% so far this year to be the best performing base metal on ShFE.

Three-month tin on the London Metal Exchange also hit a record high of $36,500 a tonne, having gained 78% so far in 2021.

Tin inventories in LME warehouses <MSNSTX-TOTAL> fell to 1,180 tonnes on Sept. 22, the latest exchange data showed, down 79% from the same time last year. ShFE tin stockpiles <SN-STX-SGH> were last at 1,702 tonnes, hovering near an April 2016 low of 1,197 tonnes hit on Aug. 27.

Further gains were limited as markets watched out for signs of default from property developer China Evergrande, while the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at a sooner-than-expected rate rise.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper rose 0.3% to $9,303 a tonne, aluminium fell 0.7% to $2,928.50 a tonne, nickel decreased 0.6% to $19,235 a tonne and lead advanced 0.9% to $2,138.50 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium fell 1% to 23,130 yuan a tonne, copper rose 0.5% to 69,140 yuan a tonne, zinc advanced 1.4% to 22,965 yuan a tonne and lead was up 0.8% at 14,330 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares were on edge, hurt by persistent uncertainty around the fate of China Evergrande, even as more risk appetite drove gains for Wall Street and U.S. benchmark Treasury yields.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Sept

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Sept

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New Sept

1400 US New Home Sales-Units Aug ($1 = 6.4609 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 17.62% 2.67 End-of-day quote.-82.08%
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED 0.34% 2.91 End-of-day quote.-90.36%
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
01:02aChina's Central Bank Injects $71.2 Billion in Short-Term Liquidity
MT
12:59aChina blue chip shares rise on consumer boost; property sector slips
RE
12:42aFears grow for China Evergrande after interest deadline passes
RE
12:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as Update on Evergrande Awaited
DJ
12:29aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Gold prices firm as soft dollar, Evergrande crisis lift safe-haven appe..
RE
12:15aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Tin prices hit record highs on falling inventories
RE
09/23Analysis-For Xi and China Evergrande, a delicate balancing act
RE
09/23CHINA EVERGRANDE : Australia, NZ dollars dodge bears for now, bonds mauled
RE
09/23Asian stock markets jittery as China woes sap confidence
RE
09/23CHINA EVERGRANDE : shares slide 6% in early trade
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 319 M 70 319 M
Net income 2021 9 085 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
Net Debt 2021 354 B 45 426 M 45 426 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,89x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 35 247 M 4 528 M 4 529 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,67 HKD
Average target price 11,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 319%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-82.08%4 528
VONOVIA SE-9.47%36 532
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-28.40%34 889
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 358
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY15.18%14 893
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.00%14 107