China Evergrande : Wall St Week Ahead-Fed's coming taper fans talk of renewed 'reflation' trade

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s signal
that it will soon unwind its bond buying program is bolstering
the case in financial markets for the so-called reflation trade,
which lifted Treasury yields and boosted shares of banks, energy
firms and other economically sensitive companies in the early
months of 2021.
The reflation trade stalled during the summer. But the
central bank said this week it would likely begin pulling back
on its $120 billion a month government bond purchasing program
as soon as November, while also signaling that it may raise
interest rates in 2022, earlier than many expected.
Though monetary tightening is frequently seen as a drag on
stocks, some investors view the Fed’s stance as a vote of
confidence for the U.S. economy.
"Normally, a hawkish turn would be bad for risk-on assets,
particularly equities... the fact the Fed is putting this out
there signals to the market that the economy is on pretty firm
footing," said Ralph Bassett, head of North American equities at
Aberdeen Standard Investments.
The Russell 1000 Value index, where reflation-trade stocks
are heavily represented, is up 0.9% since the start of the
quarter, well behind the 5.7% gain in the Russell 1000 Growth
index over the same time. The value index is up 17% year-to-date
with the growth index up 19%, compared to an 18.7% rise for the
S&P 500.
Market watchers have also kept a close eye on Treasury
yields, which have risen since the Fed meeting as expectations
of stronger growth and inflation worries drove some investors
out of safe-haven government bonds.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield recently stood at 1.45%,
near its highest level since the start of July. Higher yields on
Treasuries make some stocks less attractive.
Analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management said the 10-year
yield will rise to 1.8% by year-end but do not believe such a
move will disrupt equities. The pace of any rise would be key:
the bank’s research showed that a three-month change in nominal
yields of between 50 and 100 basis points has been accompanied
by a 5.7% return in the MSCI US index since 1997.
“Only a rise in real yields of more than 50 bps over three
months would likely weigh on equity returns, particularly in
emerging markets,” the bank said in a report.
Investors will watch a raft of U.S. economic indicators next
week, including durable goods orders and the ISM manufacturing
index, as well as the progress of debt ceiling negotiations in
Washington.
Investors will also monitor developments in the Evergrande
saga, after the heavily indebted Chinese company missed a
payment deadline on a dollar bond this week, leaving global
investors wondering if they will have to swallow large losses
when a 30-day grace period ends.
Margaret Patel, a senior portfolio manager of equity and
fixed income funds at Wells Fargo, said Fed tapering should
benefit high-yield bonds because it implies a stronger economy
that will result in fewer corporate defaults.
The trend of U.S. coronavirus case counts will also
influence financial markets, said Jim Paulsen, chief investment
strategist at the Leuthold Group. A COVID-19 resurgence earlier
in the year helped undercut forecasts for the U.S. economic
rebound.
"We know where to go during the reopening cycle," he said,
referring to value stocks and small caps.
The current seven-day moving average of U.S. case counts now
stands at 146,182, a 6.1% increase over the previous seven days,
though there was an 1.8% decline in the number of tests that
proved positive for the virus, according to the Centers for
Disease Control.
At the same time, investor confidence in the economy could
be dented by a prolonged fight over raising the U.S. debt
ceiling, analysts at Capital Economics said.
The U.S. Senate is days away from voting on a measure to
suspend the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling and keep federal
agencies operating after Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.
“Next week the focus will shift to fiscal policy," Capital
Economics said in a report. "A debt ceiling crisis in
late-October could even delay the Fed’s taper plans,” the firm
said.
