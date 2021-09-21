Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Evergrande Group
  News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

China Evergrande : Wall St edges up day after sell-off but caution remains

09/21/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* S&P 500 falls below 50-day moving average

* Indexes up: Dow 0.2%, S&P 0.3%, Nasdaq 0.6%

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday after a broad sell-off the day before, but worries over troubles at developer China Evergrande and uncertainty ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve policy news kept a lid on the market.

Most major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by gains in real estate.

Concerns over Evergrande acted as a boiling point for markets trading near record highs, amid coronavirus concerns and sluggish economic growth. All three major indexes were hammered on Monday.

"People have been preconditioned to buy pullbacks for most of the last year plus," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

"But that overhead nervousness is still there, and that's why we're not seeing material further upside," he said.

Investor focus on Wednesday will be on the results of the Fed's policy meeting, where the central bank is expected to lay the groundwork to ease its stimulus, although the consensus is for an actual announcement to be delayed until the November or December meetings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.18 points, or 0.19%, to 34,036.65, the S&P 500 gained 12.31 points, or 0.28%, to 4,370.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 89.32 points, or 0.61%, to 14,803.23.

The S&P 500 index traded below its 50-day moving average, its first major breach in more than six months. The average has served as a floor of sorts for the index this year.

Analysts say a breach of the index's 200-day moving average is now in sight.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.66-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.69-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and six new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 38 new highs and 90 new lows.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 269 M 70 269 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 353 B 45 388 M 45 388 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 29 967 M 3 848 M 3 848 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,27 HKD
Average target price 11,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 392%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-84.77%3 865
VONOVIA SE-12.52%35 295
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-33.55%33 172
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 353
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY12.57%15 251
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-11.00%14 068