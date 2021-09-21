Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande : What analysts have to say about Evergrande as default risks rise

09/21/2021 | 04:37am EDT
HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Worries about the fate of beleaguered developer China Evergrande Group have rattled markets around the world, and investors are looking for possible intervention by Beijing to stem any domino effects across the global economy.

Here are some highlights of what analysts have been saying about the cash-strapped company and the risks to the financial system in the event Evergrande collapses. All comments are from research reports published this week.

UBS

"We think it is difficult for Evergrande to meet its liabilities. Project delivery will be the most important from social stability point of view, hence home buyers and suppliers are the most important stakeholders."

A possible scenario is "segregating project companies from the group to ensure the asset value is materialized and the cash flow is used for project construction only"

"We expect a debt restructuring with a haircut will be needed."

BNP PARIBAS

"We estimate less than USD50bn of Evergrande’s USD300bn outstanding debt is financed by bank loans. ... Suggesting the Chinese banking sector will have a sufficient buffer to absorb potential bad debts."

"Over the past week, however, investors have become increasingly worried about the contagion risks to supply chains (commodities), social stability (construction workers, homebuyers), and credit stress (de-risking on Chinese high yield bonds), as the central government has been relatively muted on the Evergrande situation."

CITI

An Evergrande default and its effect on China's banking sector presents "a potential systemic risk to China's financial system" since approximately 41% of the banking system's assets were either directly or indirectly associated with the property sector as of end-2020.

"We do not see the Evergrande crisis as China's Lehman moment" because policymakers will likely prevent systematic risk "to buy time for resolving the debt, and push forward marginal easing for the overall credit environment."

ING

Restructuring Evergrande "will not be a simple task (as) Evergrande is not a simple corporate."

Complexities for the restructuring include a bank under a subsidiary of Evergrande, a pharmaceutical company, and an expressway company that Evergrande has invested in - all of these in China's eastern Shandong province.

"China's authorities will need to look at how this bank is related to other financial institutions to avoid a liquidity crunch in Shandong and among smaller banks."

S&P GLOBAL RATINGS

The Evergrande situation "could broadly rattle investors' confidence in China's property sector and, for speculative grade markets more broadly, possibly diminish funding access for unrelated names"

"Evergrande's difficulties are also weighing on China's property market. This could have wide-reaching negative ramifications for other developers, suppliers and contractors, and the banks and financial institutions that lend to them."

CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"What happens next comes down to how policymakers choose to handle the situation. The struggles of Evergrande and other developers are in large part the result of tightening restrictions as the authorities try to curtail some of the past excesses in the property sector."

"That suggests to us that while both equity and bond holders probably face further pain, the authorities will ensure that households exposed to Evergrande -and other struggling developers- are made whole, limiting the wider economic damage."

BANK OF SINGAPORE

"While we would not be surprised by heightened volatility as the market grapples with uncertainty regarding the resolution of Evergrande’s situation, and as investors weigh the risks of government intervention coming in too late to contain widespread contagion effects, our base case is that the risk of an economic crisis in China due to Evergrande is limited at this time." (Compiled by Alun John Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 295 M 70 295 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 353 B 45 404 M 45 404 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 30 099 M 3 865 M 3 866 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,28 HKD
Average target price 11,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 390%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-84.70%3 865
VONOVIA SE-12.52%35 295
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-33.55%33 172
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 353
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY16.06%15 251
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-9.85%14 068