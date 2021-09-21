China Evergrande : What analysts have to say about Evergrande as default risks rise

HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Worries about the fate of
beleaguered developer China Evergrande Group have rattled
markets around the world, and investors are looking for possible
intervention by Beijing to stem any domino effects across the
global economy.
Here are some highlights of what analysts have been saying
about the cash-strapped company and the risks to the financial
system in the event Evergrande collapses. All comments
are from research reports published this week.
UBS
"We think it is difficult for Evergrande to meet its
liabilities. Project delivery will be the most important from
social stability point of view, hence home buyers and suppliers
are the most important stakeholders."
A possible scenario is "segregating project companies from
the group to ensure the asset value is materialized and the cash
flow is used for project construction only"
"We expect a debt restructuring with a haircut will be
needed."
BNP PARIBAS
"We estimate less than USD50bn of Evergrande’s USD300bn
outstanding debt is financed by bank loans. ... Suggesting the
Chinese banking sector will have a sufficient buffer to absorb
potential bad debts."
"Over the past week, however, investors have become
increasingly worried about the contagion risks to supply chains
(commodities), social stability (construction workers,
homebuyers), and credit stress (de-risking on Chinese high yield
bonds), as the central government has been relatively muted on
the Evergrande situation."
CITI
An Evergrande default and its effect on China's banking
sector presents "a potential systemic risk to China's financial
system" since approximately 41% of the banking system's assets
were either directly or indirectly associated with the property
sector as of end-2020.
"We do not see the Evergrande crisis as China's Lehman
moment" because policymakers will likely prevent systematic risk
"to buy time for resolving the debt, and push forward marginal
easing for the overall credit environment."
ING
Restructuring Evergrande "will not be a simple task (as)
Evergrande is not a simple corporate."
Complexities for the restructuring include a bank under a
subsidiary of Evergrande, a pharmaceutical company, and an
expressway company that Evergrande has invested in - all of
these in China's eastern Shandong province.
"China's authorities will need to look at how this bank is
related to other financial institutions to avoid a liquidity
crunch in Shandong and among smaller banks."
S&P GLOBAL RATINGS
The Evergrande situation "could broadly rattle investors'
confidence in China's property sector and, for speculative grade
markets more broadly, possibly diminish funding access for
unrelated names"
"Evergrande's difficulties are also weighing on China's
property market. This could have wide-reaching negative
ramifications for other developers, suppliers and contractors,
and the banks and financial institutions that lend to them."
CAPITAL ECONOMICS
"What happens next comes down to how policymakers choose to
handle the situation. The struggles of Evergrande and other
developers are in large part the result of tightening
restrictions as the authorities try to curtail some of the past
excesses in the property sector."
"That suggests to us that while both equity and bond holders
probably face further pain, the authorities will ensure that
households exposed to Evergrande -and other struggling
developers- are made whole, limiting the wider economic damage."
BANK OF SINGAPORE
"While we would not be surprised by heightened volatility as
the market grapples with uncertainty regarding the resolution of
Evergrande’s situation, and as investors weigh the risks of
government intervention coming in too late to contain widespread
contagion effects, our base case is that the risk of an economic
crisis in China due to Evergrande is limited at this time."
(Compiled by Alun John
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)