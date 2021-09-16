China Evergrande : World shares slide on Wall Street sell-off, China worries

* MSCI World Shares fall, Stoxx 600 up
* U.S. retail sales rose in August
* Dollar hits three-week high
* Gold falls by nearly 3%
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Markets dipped globally on
Thursday as concerns about investments in China and a down day
on Wall Street outweighed positive economic data in the United
States.
International investors that have been piling into China in
recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the
troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande
come to a head.
The developer's woes have been snowballing since May.
Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion)
of liabilities have wiped nearly 80% off its stock and bond
prices, and an $80 million bond coupon payment now looms next
week.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped to its lowest level so
far this year.
A report from the U.S. Commerce Department showed retail
sales unexpectedly rose in August, indicating America's economic
recovery is strengthening on positive trends in consumer
spending. The strong data lifted the dollar and
pushed up treasury yields, and sent safe-haven gold down nearly
3%.
However, the U.S. labor market remains under pressure, with
initial jobless claims rising by slightly more than expected
last week.
Losses on Wall Street were dominated by technology and
energy stocks as oil retreated from recent highs now that the
threat to U.S. Gulf production from Hurricane Nicholas has
receded.
The MSCI world equity index was last down by 0.29%
, off an all-time high on Sept. 7. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
closed down 0.87%.
European equities bucked the trend, and Europe's STOXX 600
closed up 0.44%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91.51 points,
or 0.26%, to 34,722.88, the S&P 500 lost 11.6 points, or
0.26%, to 4,469.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.52
points, or 0.1%, to 15,146.01.
"(Retail spending) categories that were strongest in August
were in Covid-beneficiary categories," wrote Ellen Zentner,
chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley.
"Now incorporating today's retail sales release, we lift our
real (personal consumer expenditures) tracking to +1.9% and GDP
to +5.0%."
Markets remain focused on next week's Federal Reserve
meeting for clues as to when the U.S. central bank will start to
taper stimulus, especially after the flurry of U.S. economic
data out this week.
On Tuesday, data from the U.S. Labor Department showed
inflation cooling and having possibly peaked, but inflation in
Britain was the highest in years, according to data on
Wednesday.
"We have an unusual situation where the overall market is
sideways to lower but with a risk-on trend underneath and
that's down to signs the Delta variant may be peaking in the
U.S., which is driving people into reflation and recovery
plays," said Kiran Ganesh, head of cross assets at UBS Global
Wealth Management.
U.S. crude recently fell 1.2% to $71.74 per barrel
and Brent was at $74.69, down 1.02% on the day.
The dollar index rose 0.506%, with the euro
down 0.51% to $1.1755.
Spot gold slid 2.1% to $1,755.75 per ounce, after
hitting an over one-month low of $1,744.30. U.S. gold futures
settled down 2.1% at $1,756.70.
Caught in gold's slipstream, silver was last down 4.3% at
$22.79.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was 1.3327%,
while core euro zone government bond yields were little changed.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; editing by David Evans
and Steve Orlofsky)