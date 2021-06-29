China Evergrande bond investors still wary as near-term risks ease

SHANGHAI, June 29 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group
may have cleared a near-term debt hurdle with
arrangements for bond payments through next March, but investors
are still giving the developer a wide berth as it struggles to
downsize and reduce debt.
Evergrande's dollar and yuan bonds maturing in 2025 are
trading at discounts of more than 30%, and investors say the
early repayment of its last 2021 maturity is far from enough to
ease concerns about the firm's ability to service dues.
Those concerns have soared since a leaked document in
September showed Evergrande sought government help to avert a
cash crunch, as it works to meet Beijing's debt-ratio caps for
developers dubbed the "three red lines".
"(This repayment) is still not an indication as to whether
you'll be able to sufficiently de-lever and continue to repay
your debt in the next couple of years," said Michel Lowy,
founder and chief executive of SC Lowy, a banking and asset
management group focused on distressed and high-yield debt.
Evergrande, one of China's largest foreign debt issuers, has
seen its shares rise 10% from lows touched last week after it
said it would make debt payments out of its own
funds.
But bond investors are worried about the company's excessive
reliance for financing on commercial bills, which are issued by
its projects to suppliers to defer payments for purchases.
The company's commercial bills payable totalled 205.3
billion yuan ($31.80 billion) in 2020, according to onshore
regulatory filings, up more than 25% from a year earlier.
Fellow property developer Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd
had bills payable totalling just 25.6 billion yuan
at the end of 2020, filings showed.
Evergrande declined to comment for this story, but said on
Tuesday that its interest-bearing debt has dropped to around 570
billion yuan. It has said that it aims to achieve
all three "red line" targets by the end of 2022.
"Whether they were paid or not, it doesn't really matter,"
said Lowy, noting the high cost of such financing and how it
showed the firm had no funding alternatives.
Lowy's firm acts as a market maker for Evergrande bonds, but
does not hold a "material" long or short position.
Fitch Ratings downgraded the long-term issuer default
ratings of Evergrande and its subsidiaries last week to "B" from
"B+" with a negative outlook, citing factors including ongoing
pressure on the company to downsize its business and reduce
total debt, and its weakened access to debt capital markets.
The company's access to bank financing has been squeezed
since regulators told lenders to stress test their Evergrande
exposure. Bond investors have also been lukewarm: Two portfolio
managers told Reuters that Evergrande bonds had for some time
been blacklisted by their firms over credit risk concerns.
Yields on Evergrande bonds have jumped. A September 2025
bond last yielded more than 26%, versus 4.18% on
similar bonds of developer Country Garden.
Even investors willing to brave the risks have been seeing
unusual levels of market worry.
Clarence Tam, fixed income portfolio manager at Avenue Asset
Management in Hong Kong, said he bought Evergrande bonds one to
two months before their May maturity this year after assessing
that the company had sufficient liquidity to repay them.
That the bonds were available for sale reflects market
fears, he said.
"For normal bonds there is no offer 3-6 months before
maturity as investors think there should not be much risk."
($1 = 6.4565 Chinese yuan)
