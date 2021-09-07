Log in
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
China Evergrande bonds, shares deepen rout as fresh downgrades issued

09/07/2021 | 05:19am EDT
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Bonds and shares of China Evergrande Group deepened their rout on Tuesday, with one exchange-traded note tumbling more than 20%, as the company faced fresh downgrades over its ability to restructure its massive debts.

Debts at Evergrande, the country's No. 2 developer, have triggered warnings from regulators worried that its 1.97 trillion yuan ($305.02 billion) of liabilities could spark broader financial risks if not stabilised.

Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday it had downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of China Evergrande Group and its subsidiaries, following a damaging ratings downgrade by domestic agency China Chengxin International last week.

"The (Moody's) downgrades reflect Evergrande's heightened liquidity and default risks given its sizable amount of maturing debt over the next 6-12 months," Cedric Lai, Moody's vice president and senior analyst said in a statement.

"The downgrades also reflect the weak recovery prospects of Evergrande's creditors, if there is a default," added Lai.

Evergrande's shares fell nearly 9% at one point on Tuesday to touch their lowest level since July 2015, and the company's Shenzhen-traded 5.9% May 2023 bond, fell as much as 20.45%, extending a drop of more than 35% a day earlier.

China Chengxin International's downgrade last week made Evergrande's onshore bonds ineligible for use as collateral in repo transactions, prompting a sell-off that triggered trading halts on Friday and Monday.

Worries surrounding Evergrande, which has been scrambling to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers, have grown into broader concerns that a debt crisis could send shockwaves through China's banking system.

MARKET FALLOUT

Traders said thin market liquidity of onshore bonds meant that a single trade can have an outsized impact on the bonds' prices.

Evergrande's offshore bonds continued to trade at about a quarter of their face value, according to data provider Duration Finance.

The company's shares finished down 7.75% on the day in Hong Kong at HK$3.570 after Goldman Sachs cut the company to "sell" from "neutral" and reduced its price target for Evergrande shares to HK$3.0 from HK$15.60.

"We expect the company's deleveraging path to be bumpy, which could lead to deep price discounts for its property sales and potential asset disposal," Goldman Sachs analysts said.

Evergrande shares have fallen more than 18% this month, and more than 76% this year.

The company said last week that it faces default risks if it fails to resume construction, dispose of more assets and renew loans.

($1 = 6.4585 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By Andrew Galbraith


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -0.77% 3.87 End-of-day quote.-74.03%
LAI GROUP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED 2.35% 0.087 End-of-day quote.-24.35%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.17% 6.45806 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
Financials
Sales 2021 556 B 71 550 M 71 550 M
Net income 2021 35 077 M 4 513 M 4 513 M
Net Debt 2021 320 B 41 118 M 41 118 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51 088 M 6 572 M 6 573 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 14,3%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,87 HKD
Average target price 14,52 HKD
Spread / Average Target 275%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-74.03%6 572
VONOVIA SE-9.24%37 013
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-28.40%36 188
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE19.89%21 364
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY21.12%15 942
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.22%15 440