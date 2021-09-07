China Evergrande : bonds slump, El Salvador begins bitcoin experiment

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The bonds of Chinese property
conglomerate Evergrande slumped on Tuesday after another
downgrade, this time from Moody's, while a broad index of
emerging market shares struggled to keep hold of gains made
after upbeat China export data.
The indebted Evergrande's Shenzen-traded May 2023 bond
plunged more than 20% as Moody's warned that the
risks of a default by the firm were rising and that, if it
happened, investors would struggle to recover their
money.
Evergrande has over 240 billion yuan ($37.17 billion) of
bills and trade payables from contractors to settle over the
next 12 months, of which roughly 100 billion yuan is due within
2021, according to S&P Global. Its total debt is around 570
billion yuan JPMorgan estimates.
The Hong Kong-listed shares of the company were
also down 8% hitting their lowest since 2015 and taking their
losses since last July to more than 85%.
It was not all gloomy in China though. Mainland shares
climbed more than 1%, with the Shanghai
Composite hitting its highest since February after export
figures grew at a faster-than-expected pace in August. Hong Kong
tech shares rose 1.6% too and the yuan
strenghtened against the dollar.
"Trade strength may reduce the urgency to inject further
stimulus, though we still expect targeted measures," said Mitul
Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities.
"We also expect the (central bank) to continue to limit
(yuan) appreciation versus the dollar while capping trade
weighted strength in the currency via weaker fixings and
currency intervention."
Meanwhile, billionaire investor George Soros said BlackRock
Inc's investments into China now is a "tragic mistake"
and is likely to lose money for the asset manager's clients.
MSCI's index of EM shares rose as much as 0.2%
before wiping gains as some other Asian shares as well as those
in Turkey and South Africa lost ground.
The day's other big excitement was in El Salvador which was
becoming the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as
legal tender. President Nayib Bukele said the country holds 400
bitcoins. He expects the move to be beneficial for the country
and for remittances, but polls show Salvadorans remain somewhat
sceptical considering its volatility.
In Europe, Polish stocks retreated from all-time
highs hit last session. The European Union had warned on Monday
that a number of Polish regions could lose funding due to
declarations that they are "LGBT-free".
In Africa, the rand fell 0.4%, retreating from near
two-month highs ahead of GDP data due at 0930 GMT. The South
African currency has gained about 8% from last month's lows.
Nigeria's naira was still weak too after it had hit a record
low of 532 to the dollar in the black market. Central bank
actions aimed at drawing business into the official exchange
channels has hampered the currency since July.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Marc Jones in
London; Editing by Angus MacSwan)