  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

China Evergrande : central bank official says spillover effect of Evergrande's debt woes is controllable

10/15/2021 | 06:40am EDT
eaHeadquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

BEIJING (Reuters) - The spillover effect of China Evergrande Group's debt problems on the banking system is controllable and individual financial institutions' risk exposures are not big, a central bank official said on Friday.

Chinese authorities are urging Evergrande to step up asset disposals and the resumption of projects, Zou Lan, head of financial markets at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), also told a briefing.

Evergrande had blindly diversified and expanded its business, Zou said.

Last month, as Evergande's debt crisis intensified, the PBOC said it would safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of home buyers.

In August, the central bank as well as the banking regulator said they had summoned executives from Evergrande and asked them to properly handle its debt risks, and Zou's comments on Friday were the first public statement by the central bank on the developer since then.

Financial institutions' appetite for property firms has declined significantly in response to risks at some developers, leading to a significant drop in loans to developers, he said.

"The risk exposure of individual financial institutions to Evergrande is not big and the spillover effect for the financial sector is controllable," he said.

Evergrande should step up asset disposals and speed up resumption of projects building, and authorities will provide financing support for project resumption, he said.

Some lenders have had "misunderstandings" about the central bank's debt control policies, causing financial strains for some firms as some new projects are unable to get loans even after firms have repaid existing loans, Zou said.

"This short-term extreme reaction is a normal market phenomenon," he said.

(Reporting by Kevin Huang, Cheng Leng, Kevin Yao; editing by John Stonestreet and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 351 M 70 351 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 354 B 45 446 M 45 446 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 38 943 M 5 007 M 5 006 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,95 HKD
Average target price 11,13 HKD
Spread / Average Target 277%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-80.20%5 007
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-25.78%37 419
VONOVIA SE-11.35%35 311
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.22%21 097
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY14.60%15 067
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-3.82%15 016