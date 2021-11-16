Log in
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
China Evergrande dissolves some units of online marketplace - media

11/16/2021
FILE PHOTO: The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group has dissolved several district-level units of Fangchebao (FCB), its online real estate and automobile marketplace, due to shrinking capital and business, Chinese media outlet Cailianshe reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the embattled developer.

FCB had planned for an initial public offering (IPO) late this year or early next year. Evergrande in March sold 10% of the company to 17 investors for $2.10 billion, at a pre-financing valuation of over 150 billion yuan ($23.48 billion).

Evergrande did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The world's most indebted property developer, with more than $300 billion in liabilities, has been scrambling for funds to pay its many lenders as well as contractors.

It had hoped to spin off businesses including FCB and bottled water to raise fund.

($1 = 6.3880 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 571 B 73 316 M 73 316 M
Net income 2021 5 380 M 691 M 691 M
Net Debt 2021 396 B 50 818 M 50 818 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,89x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 36 831 M 4 728 M 4 730 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 18,6%
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-81.28%4 627
VONOVIA SE-8.20%36 051
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-32.96%34 197
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE3.73%20 550
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY20.56%16 149
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.43%15 525