China Evergrande : dives as property sector worries deepen

A court in the eastern city of Wuxi this month ordered a freeze on a 132 million yuan ($20.37 million) bank deposit held by Evergrande and a unit at the request of China Guangfa Bank Co, a court filing on a Chinese corporate information app showed.

Evergrande said the loan was not due until March and that it planned to take legal action against the lender.

Evergrande's Hong Kong-listed shares fell 16% to a fresh four-year low, and its bonds also plunged, in onshore and offshore markets.

Pessimism appears to be spreading to the broader sector. China's real estate stock index fell 1.7%, pushing the sector's valuation further below book value.

As China eases monetary policy slightly to aid smaller companies and avert systemic risks, Cheng Hao, Shanghai-based fund manager at Fidelity International, said he expected sustained curbs on liquidity flowing into the property sector.

Wonnie Chu, managing director at GaoTeng Global Asset Management, said that surging bond yields for a developer risked creating a "vicious cycle" that could damage refinancing capabilities.

A Shanghai-traded Evergrande bond plunged 13% to 68.92 yuan, pushing its yield to a record 36.4%. The yield on its Shenzhen-traded bond that matures in 2023 soared above 40% on Monday. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Chinese developers are struggling with slower sales and rising financing costs as Beijing restricts property loans and imposes policies under the heading "three red lines" to force deleveraging in the sector.

Last week, Chinese real estate developer Sichuan Languang Development said it had overdue debts totalling 4.54 billion yuan.

Earlier this year, another developer, China Fortune Land Development Co, defaulted on 5.26 billion yuan worth of loans due to a liquidity shortage.

Evergrande reported owing over $100 billion in interest-bearing loans by March, and has crossed all three of China's "three red lines" on leverage.

"The government is determined to deleverage in the property sector, and the policies benefit state-owned enterprises and top players," Kong Lingyan, head of corporate rating at Lianhe Ratings Global, said.

Kong expects more defaults by developers as financing policies tighten.

