China Evergrande faces winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong

The petition was made by "Top Shine Global Limited of Intershore Consult (Samoa) Limited", according to the website, and a hearing will be held on Aug. 31.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the petition.

Reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande's offshore debt is deemed to be in default after missing payment obligations late last year.

The firm is expected to announce a preliminary restructuring plan by the end of July.

