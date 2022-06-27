China Evergrande faces winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong

The petition was made by "Top Shine Global Limited of Intershore Consult (Samoa) Limited", according to the website, and a hearing will be held on Aug. 31.
Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the petition.
Reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande's offshore debt is deemed to be in default after missing payment obligations late last year.
The firm is expected to announce a preliminary restructuring plan by the end of July.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)