  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-18 am EDT
1.650 HKD   +8.55%
02:02aChina Evergrande faces winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong
RE
06/20China Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan target of before end-July
RE
06/20Evergrande Unit Cuts Stake in Property Developer Calxon to 5.5%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande faces winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong

06/27/2022 | 02:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A winding-up petition has been filed against embattled property developer China Evergrande Group at the Hong Kong high court, the judiciary's website showed.

The petition was made by "Top Shine Global Limited of Intershore Consult (Samoa) Limited", according to the website, and a hearing will be held on Aug. 31.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the petition.

Reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande's offshore debt is deemed to be in default after missing payment obligations late last year.

The firm is expected to announce a preliminary restructuring plan by the end of July.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Financials
Sales 2021 501 B 63 843 M 63 843 M
Net income 2021 12 727 M 1 621 M 1 621 M
Net Debt 2021 497 B 63 257 M 63 257 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,72x
Yield 2021 3,53%
Capitalization 21 787 M 2 776 M 2 776 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,65 HKD
Average target price 1,89 HKD
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.77%2 776
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-7.19%30 854
VONOVIA SE-34.64%25 968
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-21.56%11 884
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-22.93%11 816
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-38.48%9 526