    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-18 am EDT
1.650 HKD   +8.55%
12:57pChina Evergrande handed another HKEX condition to lift trading halt on shares
RE
07/14China new home prices unchanged in June, after dropping for two months
RE
07/14AgBank, Others Warn of Risks as Home Buyers Refuse to Pay Mortgages
MT
China Evergrande handed another HKEX condition to lift trading halt on shares

07/15/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
Evergrande Center in Shanghai

(Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Friday the Hong Kong state bourse had directed it to have a winding-up petition filed by a creditor dismissed for shares to resume trading.

Shares of the indebted property developer have been on hold since March 21 as the company struggles to repay its suppliers and creditors and complete projects and homes.

Top Shine Global Ltd, an investor in Evergrande unit Fangchebao, in June filed a winding-up petition against the developer for not executing a pact to repurchase Fangchebao shares from Top Shine.

China Evergrande is attempting to secure the support of offshore creditors to fight the lawsuit aimed at liquidating it, ahead of the first hearing in a Hong Kong court on Aug. 31.

Apart from having that petition dismissed, Evergrande will also have to conduct an independent probe into 13.4 billion yuan ($1.98 billion) pledged by a unit to banks and release its pending financial results to get the trading halt lifted.

The company also said its unit, Evergrande Real Estate, had not made principal and interest payments on its Shenzhen-listed bonds, as at July 8.

The bonds have an issue size of 4.5 billion yuan, with a coupon rate of 6.98% and a term of 3 years.

"Evergrande Real Estate will actively negotiate with the bondholders in order to reach a consensual solution," China Evergrande said in a filing https://bit.ly/3zaPk9M to the bourse, and will try to resolve debt risks. (https://bit.ly/3o5UbTb)

Reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, the company's offshore debt is deemed to be in default after it missed payment obligations late last year.

($1 = 6.7565 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 8.55% 1.65 Delayed Quote.3.77%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 6.76208 Delayed Quote.5.83%
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
07/14China property protests threaten to dent $220 billion of banks' mortgage loans
RE
07/13Chinese Real Estate Firms’ Offshore Bond Sales Plunge 91% in H1
MT
07/13Homebuyers threaten to stop paying mortgagees for unfinished projects - reports
RE
07/11Bondholders Reject Evergrande Unit’s Proposal to Defer Payment
MT
07/11Bondholders Reject China Evergrande Onshore Debt Extension
DJ
07/10Evergrande unit Hengda's onshore bondholders reject proposal to delay repayment
RE
07/10Chinese property developer Ronshine misses interest payments on two bonds
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 488 B 62 193 M 62 193 M
Net income 2021 12 117 M 1 544 M 1 544 M
Net Debt 2021 460 B 58 578 M 58 578 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,81x
Yield 2021 4,71%
Capitalization 21 787 M 2 775 M 2 775 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,65 HKD
Average target price 2,11 HKD
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.77%2 775
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-6.93%30 267
VONOVIA SE-42.91%21 530
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-26.71%11 174
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-26.92%11 010
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-41.97%8 528