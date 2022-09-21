Advanced search
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-18 am EDT
1.650 HKD   +8.55%
08:20aChina Evergrande mulls asset transfer to unit
RE
09/19Kaisa offshore creditors offer $2 bln to take over stalled projects - sources
RE
09/19Exclusive-Kaisa offshore creditors offer $2 billion to take over stalled projects - sources
RE
China Evergrande mulls asset transfer to unit

09/21/2022 | 08:20am EDT
Partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

(Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday it was in talks to transfer some assets to its unit, Evergrande Property Services, to raise funds for debt repayments.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 8.55% 1.65 Delayed Quote.3.77%
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.68% 2.3 Delayed Quote.-12.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 474 B 60 386 M 60 386 M
Net income 2021 12 038 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net Debt 2021 485 B 61 772 M 61 772 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,82x
Yield 2021 7,06%
Capitalization 21 787 M 2 776 M 2 776 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,65 HKD
Average target price 2,10 HKD
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn Siu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shou Ming Shi President
Cheng Qian Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.77%2 776
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.13%27 907
VONOVIA SE-52.04%18 491
VINHOMES-28.17%10 833
VINGROUP-32.81%10 014
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-45.57%7 982