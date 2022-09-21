Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
China Evergrande Group
News
Summary
3333
KYG2119W1069
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
(3333)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange -
04:08 2022-03-18 am EDT
1.650
HKD
+8.55%
08:20a
China Evergrande mulls asset transfer to unit
RE
09/19
Kaisa offshore creditors offer $2 bln to take over stalled projects - sources
RE
09/19
Exclusive-Kaisa offshore creditors offer $2 billion to take over stalled projects - sources
RE
China Evergrande mulls asset transfer to unit
09/21/2022 | 08:20am EDT
(Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday it was in talks to transfer some assets to its unit, Evergrande Property Services, to raise funds for debt repayments.
(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
8.55%
1.65
3.77%
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
2.68%
2.3
-12.88%
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
08:20a
China Evergrande mulls asset transfer to unit
RE
09/19
Kaisa offshore creditors offer $2 bln to take over stalled projects - sources
RE
09/19
Exclusive-Kaisa offshore creditors offer $2 billion to take over stalled projects - sou..
RE
09/19
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP(SEHK
: 3333) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/16
Evergrande NEV Begins Mass Production of First Electric Car
MT
09/16
China's Evergrande starts mass production of first EV model
RE
09/16
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Will Mass Produce Hengchi 5 From 16 SeptAt Ti..
RE
09/15
London zinc extends gains for sixth day on supply worries
RE
09/15
London zinc rallies for sixth day on supply concerns
RE
09/13
China Evergrande Vows to Restart Construction at All Housing Projects by Month-End
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
06/02
Fitch Withdraws Ratings on Evergrande, Subsidiaries
DJ
06/02
Fitch Withdraws Evergrande, Subsidiaries' Ratings
MT
06/02
Fitch withdraws ratings on debt-laden China Evergrande, subsidiaries
RE
More recommendations
Financials
HKD
USD
Sales 2021
474 B
60 386 M
60 386 M
Net income 2021
12 038 M
1 534 M
1 534 M
Net Debt 2021
485 B
61 772 M
61 772 M
P/E ratio 2021
1,82x
Yield 2021
7,06%
Capitalization
21 787 M
2 776 M
2 776 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,07x
EV / Sales 2022
1,02x
Nbr of Employees
163 119
Free-Float
29,5%
More Financials
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
1,65 HKD
Average target price
2,10 HKD
Spread / Average Target
27,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn Siu
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shou Ming Shi
President
Cheng Qian
Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ka Yan Hui
Chairman
Dong Feng Chen
Head-Information
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
3.77%
2 776
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
-11.13%
27 907
VONOVIA SE
-52.04%
18 491
VINHOMES
-28.17%
10 833
VINGROUP
-32.81%
10 014
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
-45.57%
7 982
More Results
