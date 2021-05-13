China Evergrande : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF 2.66% ISSUED SHARES IN EVERGRANDE VEHICLE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

中 國 恒 大 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3333)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF 2.66% ISSUED SHARES IN EVERGRANDE VEHICLE

The board of directors of China Evergrande Group is pleased to announce that, the Group placed 260 million shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited (''Evergrande Vehicle'') (708.HK) at HK$40.92 per share (representing a discount of 20% to the closing price of Evergrande Vehicle on 12 May 2021 of HK$51.15 per share). The sale shares accounted for approximately 2.66% of the issued shares of Evergrande Vehicle on the date of this announcement, with placing proceeds of approximately HK$10.6 billion.

The placing of 260 million shares serves to reduce the shareholding ratio of the top 20 shareholders of Evergrande Vehicle to below 90%, fulfilling the necessary conditions for Evergrande Vehicle to participate in the Hong Kong Stock Connect in the next step.

INFORMATION ON EVERGRANDE VEHICLE

Evergrande Vehicle, together with its subsidiaries, are principally engaged in the technology research and development and manufacturing of, and sales services in respect of new energy vehicles, as well as the health management businesses including ''Internet+'' community health management, international hospitals, elderly care and rehabilitation, and the shares of which are traded on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 708). The Company is the ultimate controlling shareholder of Evergrande Vehicle. As at the date of this announcement, the Company together with its associates held, in aggregate, 67.64% of the shares of Evergrande Vehicle.