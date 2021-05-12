Log in
China Evergrande : Form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 11 June 2021 and at any adjournment thereof

05/12/2021 | 07:40am EDT
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

中 國 恒 大 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3333)

Form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting

to be held on Friday, 11 June 2021 and at any adjournment thereof

I/We(Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) ofshares(Note 2) of US$0.01 each in the capital of

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 中國恒大集團 (the ''Company''), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING

or(Note 3)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at the Island Ballroom C, Level 5, Island Shangri-La Hotel, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong, on Friday, 11 June 2021 at 11:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof and to vote for me/us in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the said meeting as indicated below.

RESOLUTIONS

For(Note 4)

Against(Note 4)

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements and

the reports of the directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') and the auditors of

the Company (the ''Auditors'') for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2.

To approve the payment of a final dividend of RMB0.152 per share for the year

ended 31 December 2020.

3.

To re-elect Mr. Chau Shing Yim, David as an independent non-executive Director.

4.

To re-elect Mr. He Qi as an independent non-executive Director.

5.

To re-elect Ms. Xie Hongxi as an independent non-executive Director.

6.

To re-elect Mr. Lai Lixin as an executive Director.

7.

To authorise the board of Directors to fix the Directors' remuneration.

8.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditors of the Company and

authorise the board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

9.

To approve the granting to the Directors the general and unconditional mandate to

allot, issue and deal with new shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of

shares of the Company in issue.

10.

To approve the granting to the Directors the general and unconditional mandate to

repurchase shares in of the Company of up to 10% of the total number of shares of

the Company in issue.

11.

To approve the extension of the authority granted to the Directors by Resolution 9

above by adding the number of shares bought back pursuant to the authority

granted to the Directors by Resolution 10 above.

Date:

2021

Signed(Note 5)

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares of US$0.01 each registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out ''THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE IN THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED ''FOR'', IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED ''AGAINST''. Failure to complete the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his votes at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.
  6. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the meeting either personally or by proxy in respect of such share as if he was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the Register of Members in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  7. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the office of the Company's registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting (as the case may be).
  8. Any member entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy or proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote in his stead. The proxy need not be a member of the Company.
  9. Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or at any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should you so wish, and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

Disclaimer

China Evergrande Group published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 11:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
07:40aCHINA EVERGRANDE  : Form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting to be he..
PU
07:28aCHINA EVERGRANDE  : (1) payment of final dividend, (2) renewal of general mandat..
PU
05/11MARKET CHATTER : China's Property Developers Net Borrowings Through Bonds Reach ..
MT
05/05CHINA EVERGRANDE  : Property Sales Reach Nearly $11 Billion in April
MT
05/04CHINA EVERGRANDE  : Unaudited operating statistics of properties of the group fo..
PU
04/25For China's property developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen's backyard
RE
04/22CHINA EVERGRANDE  : Proposed adoption of subsidiary share option schemes and not..
PU
04/21China's Wanda raising $3 billion ahead of HK IPO for property management unit..
RE
04/20CHINA EVERGRANDE  : consumer groups urge Evergrande to provide home buyers with ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 676 B 87 092 M 87 092 M
Net income 2021 26 011 M 3 349 M 3 349 M
Net Debt 2021 553 B 71 170 M 71 170 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,48x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 167 B 21 448 M 21 452 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 123 276
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 19,05 HKD
Last Close Price 12,58 HKD
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-11.54%21 448
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-2.44%48 248
VONOVIA SE-15.43%34 802
VINGROUP22.00%18 319
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-3.11%17 707
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.79%14 000