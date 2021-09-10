Log in
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
China Evergrande : outlines interim repayment plan for retail investors - REDD

09/10/2021 | 05:13am EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Struggling property giant China Evergrande Group repaid matured wealth management products of less than 100,000 yuan ($15,531) on Sept. 9 as part of an interim repayment plan for retail investors, financial information provider REDD reported on Friday.

Citing three product holders who were briefed by investment representatives, REDD added those holding more than 100,000 yuan will have their payments extended by two to four years and amortized, with the first payment to be made next year.

** Evergrande released an interim repayment plan on Thursday.

** All interest will be paid after the principal amounts are fully repaid.

** Payments to institutional investors will be suspended to an undecided date.

** REDD reported on Wed Evergrande may suspend all payments to its wealth management products starting Sept. 8.

($1 = 6.4387 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 556 B 71 553 M 71 553 M
Net income 2021 40 318 M 5 185 M 5 185 M
Net Debt 2021 320 B 41 103 M 41 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46 864 M 6 025 M 6 027 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 14,3%
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-76.17%6 025
VONOVIA SE-10.81%36 230
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-29.62%35 470
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.62%21 410
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY20.34%15 815
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-5.07%14 816