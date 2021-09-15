China Evergrande : pangs push stocks down for a third straight session

* China's factories, retailers stumble
* Fitch warns of China economic effects if Evergrande
defaults
* S.African rand falls, JPM recommends selling
* Turkey raises required reserves ratios for forex
liabilities
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Weak China data and Evergrande's woes
cast a pall over emerging market sentiment on Wednesday, with an
index of stocks extending losses to a third straight session.
China's factory and retail sectors faltered in August with
output and sales growth hitting one-year lows, hurt by fresh
coronavirus outbreaks and supply disruptions.
China blue-chips fell 1%, while Hong Kong shares
hit a near four-week low, sliding 2%.
But given many locations are relaxing social distancing
measures, China's retail sales should bounce back, said Credit
Suisse analysts. Although headwinds for the property sector
intensified.
Rating agency Fitch on Wednesday said that numerous sectors
could be exposed to heightened credit risk if China's No.2
property developer Evergrande Group were to default.
Its shares fell another 5.4%, bringing losses so far this year
to 81%.
MSCI's index of EM shares hit a three-week low,
down 0.5%, but gains elsewhere, which sent Indian and Russian
benchmark indexes to fresh record highs, capped falls.
Currencies mostly firmed against a dollar
steadying after a slide on tamer-than-expected U.S. inflation on
Tuesday. The data raised questions about the Federal Reserve's
decision about stimulus tapering at a meeting next week.
South Africa's rand erased early losses to trade 0.2%
higher. The currency dropped more than 1% on Tuesday after
JPMorgan recommended selling it to cash in on a recent
hot-streak that has made it one of the world's best performing
currencies this year.
The rand is up 2.8% so far this year, having recovered to
pre-pandemic levels.
The Turkish lira traded flat-to-higher. The central
bank raised the required reserves ratio for foreign currency and
precious metal deposits by 200 basis points, an official notice
said.
A Reuters poll shows the bank is seen holding the key
lending rate unchanged at 19% next week, even amid central bank
Governor Sahip Kavcioglu's dovish stance and calls for cuts by
the country's president.
The Russian rouble's 0.5% gains was among the biggest
in EM currencies on the day. But the currency is yet to fully
recover from the pandemic slide, having been trading in ranges
this year.
Increasing tensions with the West that resulted in sanctions
weighed on the currency, although a prudent central bank and a
strong balance sheet have helped it weather the blows, leaving
it up almost 2% for the year - above a 1% rise for the broader
EM FX index.
