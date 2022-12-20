Advanced search
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
2022-03-18
1.650 HKD   +8.55%
China Evergrande resumes work on pre-sold projects

12/20/2022 | 09:33am EST
Partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

(Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday it has resumed work on 631 pre-sold and undelivered projects as the debt-laden real estate developer looks to meet its property delivery target for this year.

The company reported contracted sales of 29.12 billion yuan ($4.18 billion) in the first eleven months of the year.

($1 = 6.9657 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 8.55% 1.65 Delayed Quote.3.77%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.10% 6.9753 Delayed Quote.9.75%
Financials
Sales 2021 474 B 60 938 M 60 938 M
Net income 2021 12 038 M 1 548 M 1 548 M
Net Debt 2021 485 B 62 336 M 62 336 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,82x
Yield 2021 7,06%
Capitalization 21 787 M 2 801 M 2 801 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,65 HKD
Average target price 2,10 HKD
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn Siu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheng Qian Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Qi He Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.77%2 801
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-2.07%30 858
VONOVIA SE-55.71%18 136
VINHOMES-38.17%8 854
VINGROUP-36.28%8 843
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-47.47%8 180