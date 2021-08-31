Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Evergrande Group
  News
  Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

China Evergrande's First-Half Profit More Than Doubled on One-Off Disposal Gains

08/31/2021 | 05:51am EDT
By Clarence Leong

China Evergrande Group's first-half net profit doubled, despite a fall in revenue, thanks to one-off disposal gains.

The developer's net profit more than doubled to 14.38 billion yuan ($2.22 billion) from CNY6.54 billion a year earlier, it said Tuesday. The rise was primarily due to gains from the disposal of shares in two subsidiaries, including HengTen Networks Group Ltd., a Hong Kong-listed internet company, it said.

Revenue in the period fell 16% to CNY222.69 billion, dragged by a 19% decline in revenue from its property development business. Evergrande, China's largest property developer by contracted sales, said the decrease was due to nationwide sales promotions and price concessions, as the heavily indebted conglomerate sought to boost sales.

Some development projects have been suspended due to delayed payments to suppliers, it said, adding that "negative reports" caused adverse effects on the company's liquidity. Evergrande said it is actively seeking to resume work on these projects with the government's support to avoid impairment risks, it added.

To address its liquidity issues, Evergrande said it will continue to explore with potential investors the stake sale of its electric-vehicle and property-management units. It said it will adopt measures, including "adjusting project development timetable, strictly controlling costs, vigorously promoting sales and payment collection." Failing to do so "may result in defaults on borrowings and litigations that may have a material adverse effect on the group," it noted.

Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-21 0550ET

Financials
Sales 2021 691 B 88 746 M 88 746 M
Net income 2021 26 812 M 3 445 M 3 445 M
Net Debt 2021 460 B 59 156 M 59 156 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,20x
Yield 2021 8,43%
Capitalization 57 953 M 7 442 M 7 447 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 123 276
Free-Float 14,4%
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-70.54%7 442
VONOVIA SE-2.74%39 455
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-32.30%34 284
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.21%21 310
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY19.44%15 691
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-2.16%14 992