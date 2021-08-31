China Evergrande's First-Half Profit More Than Doubled on One-Off Disposal Gains

By Clarence Leong



China Evergrande Group's first-half net profit doubled, despite a fall in revenue, thanks to one-off disposal gains.

The developer's net profit more than doubled to 14.38 billion yuan ($2.22 billion) from CNY6.54 billion a year earlier, it said Tuesday. The rise was primarily due to gains from the disposal of shares in two subsidiaries, including HengTen Networks Group Ltd., a Hong Kong-listed internet company, it said.

Revenue in the period fell 16% to CNY222.69 billion, dragged by a 19% decline in revenue from its property development business. Evergrande, China's largest property developer by contracted sales, said the decrease was due to nationwide sales promotions and price concessions, as the heavily indebted conglomerate sought to boost sales.

Some development projects have been suspended due to delayed payments to suppliers, it said, adding that "negative reports" caused adverse effects on the company's liquidity. Evergrande said it is actively seeking to resume work on these projects with the government's support to avoid impairment risks, it added.

To address its liquidity issues, Evergrande said it will continue to explore with potential investors the stake sale of its electric-vehicle and property-management units. It said it will adopt measures, including "adjusting project development timetable, strictly controlling costs, vigorously promoting sales and payment collection." Failing to do so "may result in defaults on borrowings and litigations that may have a material adverse effect on the group," it noted.

