(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
|Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04:08:12 2022-03-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.650 HKD
|+8.55%
|-.--%
|-.--%
|04:33pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-.--%
|2 782 M $
|-15.66%
|2 819 M $
|+3.15%
|2 969 M $
|+14.89%
|2 484 M $
|-17.22%
|2 256 M $
|+5.22%
|2 243 M $
|-43.08%
|2 150 M $
|-12.86%
|2 118 M $
|-8.12%
|2 046 M $
|-5.33%
|1 991 M $