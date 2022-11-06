Advanced search
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-18 am EDT
1.650 HKD   +8.55%
China Evergrande says its interests in land in Hong Kong sold for $637 million

11/06/2022 | 07:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

(Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Sunday its interests in a plot of undeveloped land for residential development in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district have been sold by its receivers for $636.94 million.

The proceeds will be used to repay some of the company's financial obligations in relation to the project and a loss of about $770 million is expected to be recorded in respect of the project, the Chinese property developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities, the defaulted Chinese property developer has already seen many of its assets, both in mainland China and Hong Kong, seized by creditors.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 474 B 60 384 M 60 384 M
Net income 2021 12 038 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net Debt 2021 485 B 61 770 M 61 770 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,82x
Yield 2021 7,06%
Capitalization 21 787 M 2 775 M 2 775 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,65 HKD
Average target price 2,10 HKD
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn Siu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheng Qian Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Qi He Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.77%2 775
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-28.95%21 468
VONOVIA SE-53.15%17 924
VINGROUP-42.90%8 099
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-44.56%8 066
VINHOMES-45.73%7 790