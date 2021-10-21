Log in
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
China Evergrande : secures extension for $260 mln bond -REDD

10/21/2021 | 12:02am EDT
HONG KONG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Debt-ridden property developer China Evergrande Group has secured an extension on the maturity of a $260 million bond issued by its joint venture and which it guaranteed, financial information provider REDD reported on Thursday.

The bond issued by Jumbo Fortune Enterprise matured on Oct. 3.

The extension period is more than three months, REDD reported, citing two people briefed by holders of the bond.

Evergrande and bondholders reached the agreement early this week after the developer agreed to provide extra collateral, REDD reported.

Evergrande did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 407 M 70 407 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 354 B 45 483 M 45 483 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 38 943 M 5 009 M 5 010 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,95 HKD
Average target price 11,13 HKD
Spread / Average Target 277%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-80.20%5 009
VONOVIA SE-9.44%36 387
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-30.31%36 062
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.17%21 188
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY14.46%15 177
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-4.03%15 014