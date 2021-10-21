China Evergrande : secures extension for $260 mln bond -REDD

HONG KONG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Debt-ridden property developer
China Evergrande Group has secured an extension on the
maturity of a $260 million bond issued by its joint venture and
which it guaranteed, financial information provider REDD
reported on Thursday.
The bond issued by Jumbo Fortune Enterprise matured on Oct.
3.
The extension period is more than three months, REDD
reported, citing two people briefed by holders of the bond.
Evergrande and bondholders reached the agreement early this
week after the developer agreed to provide extra collateral,
REDD reported.
Evergrande did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)