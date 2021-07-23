Log in
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
China Evergrande : shares slip as foreign investors turn sellers

07/23/2021 | 12:55am EDT
* SSEC -0.65%, CSI300 -1.08%, HSI -0.99%

* Healthcare, consumer staples firms lead losses

* Evergrande continues fall, property sector soft

* Foreign investors turn net sellers through Stock Connect

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Friday, trimming gains for the week, as consumer staples and health care firms slipped and foreign investors turned net sellers, while developer Evergrande extended its losses in Hong Kong.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.65% at 3,551.55 points, trimming its gains for the week to 0.35%. China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.08% on the day, but up 0.5% for the week. ** The consumer staples sector fell 2.44%, the real estate index shed 1.69% and the healthcare sub-index slumped 2.97%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.03% to 9,903.52, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.99% at 27,448.23. The property sector fell 0.87%. ** Property sector sentiment took a hit as China Evergrande Group shares declined 4.87%, extending falls for the week to more than 24% on concern over its finances. ** Evergrande shares were on track for their biggest weekly drop since plunging more than 26% in late September 2011, when a government crackdown on developers' funding sources heightened concern over Evergrande's financing ability. ** Foreign investors snapped a four-day streak of net buying of A-shares, as they became net sellers through the Stock Connect scheme through Hong Kong, Refinitiv data showed ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.37%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.78% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.5%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.56%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4723 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% weaker than the previous close of 6.4701. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 686 B 88 344 M 88 344 M
Net income 2021 25 357 M 3 263 M 3 263 M
Net Debt 2021 555 B 71 391 M 71 391 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,13x
Yield 2021 5,85%
Capitalization 103 B 13 269 M 13 268 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 123 276
Free-Float 14,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,81 HKD
Average target price 18,25 HKD
Spread / Average Target 134%
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-47.58%18 063
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-19.13%43 042
VONOVIA SE-0.87%37 361
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE16.55%21 136
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.85%16 463
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY24.02%15 988