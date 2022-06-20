China Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan target of before end-July

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group
said it expects to announce its preliminary
restructuring plan before the end of July, sticking to its
original deadline as the world's most indebted property
developer struggles to emerge from its financial crisis.
Reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, the
firm's offshore debt is deemed to be in default after missing
payment obligations late last year.
In a stock exchange filing late on Monday, Evergrande also
said it does not have a timeline for publishing its 2021 annual
results or completing a probe in its property services unit.
Shares of embattled Evergrande have been suspended from
trading since March 21 as it was not able to deliver its
financial results on time and its unit Evergrande Property
Services Group had launched an investigation into how
banks seized 13.4 billion yuan in deposits that had been pledged
as security for third party guarantees.
Evergrande said the Hong Kong Stock Exchange had advised the
firm that it must remedy the issues causing its trading
suspension by Sept 20, 2023 to avoid possible delisting of its
shares.
"The Stock Exchange also has the right to impose a shorter
specific remedial period, where appropriate," Evergrande said,
citing the stock exchange in the filing.
It also said it was "actively pushing forward with its
restructuring work", and expects to announce its plan before the
end of July, in line with its original deadline announced in
late January https://www.reuters.com/business/china-evergrande-hold-investor-call-wednesday-sources-2022-01-26.
In the proposal, Evergrande was considering repaying
offshore public bondholders owed around $19 billion with cash
instalments and equity in its two Hong Kong-listed units,
Reuters reported last month.
Offshore bonds of Evergrande were trading at around 9 cents
on the dollar on Tuesday, according to data by Duration Finance.
Its units, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle and
Evergrande Property Services, issued similar releases
separately. Their shares are also under suspension, and will
remain so until further notice, they said.
($1 = 6.6888 yuan)
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru and Clare Jim in Hong
Kong; Editing by Sandra Maler & Shri Navaratnam)