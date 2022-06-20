Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-18 am EDT
1.650 HKD   +8.55%
06/20China Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan target of before end-July
RE
06/20Evergrande Unit Cuts Stake in Property Developer Calxon to 5.5%
MT
06/20Evergrande Says Actively Working to Present Restructuring Plan Before July-End
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan target of before end-July

06/20/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said it expects to announce its preliminary restructuring plan before the end of July, sticking to its original deadline as the world's most indebted property developer struggles to emerge from its financial crisis.

Reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, the firm's offshore debt is deemed to be in default after missing payment obligations late last year.

In a stock exchange filing late on Monday, Evergrande also said it does not have a timeline for publishing its 2021 annual results or completing a probe in its property services unit.

Shares of embattled Evergrande have been suspended from trading since March 21 as it was not able to deliver its financial results on time and its unit Evergrande Property Services Group had launched an investigation into how banks seized 13.4 billion yuan in deposits that had been pledged as security for third party guarantees.

Evergrande said the Hong Kong Stock Exchange had advised the firm that it must remedy the issues causing its trading suspension by Sept 20, 2023 to avoid possible delisting of its shares.

"The Stock Exchange also has the right to impose a shorter specific remedial period, where appropriate," Evergrande said, citing the stock exchange in the filing.

It also said it was "actively pushing forward with its restructuring work", and expects to announce its plan before the end of July, in line with its original deadline announced in late January https://www.reuters.com/business/china-evergrande-hold-investor-call-wednesday-sources-2022-01-26.

In the proposal, Evergrande was considering repaying offshore public bondholders owed around $19 billion with cash instalments and equity in its two Hong Kong-listed units, Reuters reported last month.

Offshore bonds of Evergrande were trading at around 9 cents on the dollar on Tuesday, according to data by Duration Finance.

Its units, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle and Evergrande Property Services, issued similar releases separately. Their shares are also under suspension, and will remain so until further notice, they said.

($1 = 6.6888 yuan) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Sandra Maler & Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.22% 1.22747 Delayed Quote.-9.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.32% 0.77251 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 8.55% 1.65 Delayed Quote.3.77%
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED 1.91% 3.2 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.12% 1.05293 Delayed Quote.-7.74%
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.68% 2.3 Delayed Quote.-12.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.16% 0.012818 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.17% 0.6345 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.11% 6.67972 Delayed Quote.5.55%
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
06/20China Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan target of before end-July
RE
06/20Evergrande Unit Cuts Stake in Property Developer Calxon to 5.5%
MT
06/20Evergrande Says Actively Working to Present Restructuring Plan Before July-End
MT
06/20China Evergrande Expects to Announce Restructuring Plan by End of July
DJ
06/20China Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan target of before end of July
RE
06/16Shanghai Trendzone Sues Evergrande Over Unpaid Construction Costs
MT
06/12In 'miracle' city Shenzhen, fears for China's economic future
RE
06/07CRCC Selling 49% Stake in Evergrande Unit for $390 Million
MT
06/02Fitch Withdraws Ratings on Evergrande, Subsidiaries
DJ
06/02Fitch Withdraws Evergrande, Subsidiaries' Ratings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 501 B 63 836 M 63 836 M
Net income 2021 12 727 M 1 621 M 1 621 M
Net Debt 2021 497 B 63 251 M 63 251 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,72x
Yield 2021 3,53%
Capitalization 21 787 M 2 775 M 2 775 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,65 HKD
Average target price 1,89 HKD
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.77%2 775
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-5.97%30 197
VONOVIA SE-35.55%25 402
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-20.73%12 354
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-20.50%12 217
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-39.56%9 283