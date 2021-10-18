China Evergrande : stocks close lower on 1-year-low economic growth

SHANGHAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on
Monday as data showed growth in the world's second-largest
economy hit a one-year low, while analysts did not expect an
imminent broad monetary policy support.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.2%, to 4,874.78,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,568.14
points.
** China's economy grew 4.9% in July-September from a year
earlier, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020, hurt
by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19
outbreaks and rising heat on policymakers amid increasing
jitters over the property sector.
** Despite slowing growth, policymakers signalled they have
other ways to support growth. Some analysts toned down their
expectations for further broad monetary policy support.
** "The PBoC may use instruments such as the medium-term
lending facility (MLF), open market operations (OMO) and a newly
introduced 'green facility' to keep liquidity conditions
reasonably adequate in Q4," Nomura said in a note, citing the
liquidity support may not be in the form of an RRR cut.
** Real estate stocks fell over 2.5% on signs
of a slowdown in the sector and even as the central bank said
spillover effects from China Evergrande Group's debt
woes were controllable.
** "We see no major change to Beijing's property curbs from
the PBOC presser," wrote Ting Lu, chief China economist at
Nomura.
** A former government expert said China could widen
property tax trial, after President Xi Jinping on Friday called
for progress on the tax that could help reduce wealth
inequality.
** Consumer staples stocks dropped over 3%, with
liquor makers shedding 7.4%.
** Energy and coal stocks soared 4.7%
and 5.9%, respectively.
** China's coking coal and coke futures jumped to record
highs as supply remains tight even though Beijing has ramped up
efforts to boost output.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Krishna Chandra
Eluri)