  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Evergrande Group
  News
  Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande : stocks close lower on 1-year-low economic growth

10/18/2021 | 03:26am EDT
SHANGHAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Monday as data showed growth in the world's second-largest economy hit a one-year low, while analysts did not expect an imminent broad monetary policy support.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.2%, to 4,874.78, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,568.14 points.

** China's economy grew 4.9% in July-September from a year earlier, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020, hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks and rising heat on policymakers amid increasing jitters over the property sector.

** Despite slowing growth, policymakers signalled they have other ways to support growth. Some analysts toned down their expectations for further broad monetary policy support.

** "The PBoC may use instruments such as the medium-term lending facility (MLF), open market operations (OMO) and a newly introduced 'green facility' to keep liquidity conditions reasonably adequate in Q4," Nomura said in a note, citing the liquidity support may not be in the form of an RRR cut.

** Real estate stocks fell over 2.5% on signs of a slowdown in the sector and even as the central bank said spillover effects from China Evergrande Group's debt woes were controllable.

** "We see no major change to Beijing's property curbs from the PBOC presser," wrote Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

** A former government expert said China could widen property tax trial, after President Xi Jinping on Friday called for progress on the tax that could help reduce wealth inequality.

** Consumer staples stocks dropped over 3%, with liquor makers shedding 7.4%.

** Energy and coal stocks soared 4.7% and 5.9%, respectively.

** China's coking coal and coke futures jumped to record highs as supply remains tight even though Beijing has ramped up efforts to boost output. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -3.91% 2.95 End-of-day quote.-80.20%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.93% 4422.92 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 348 M 70 348 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 354 B 45 445 M 45 445 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 38 943 M 5 007 M 5 006 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,95 HKD
Average target price 11,13 HKD
Spread / Average Target 277%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-80.20%5 007
VONOVIA SE-10.71%35 610
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-26.52%31 871
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.17%21 116
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-3.72%15 032
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY14.31%15 028