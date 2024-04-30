April 30 (Reuters) - Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group flagged a delay in publishing its annual results as its liquidators are taking time to "ascertain the current state of affairs" of the cash-strapped company.

Preparation of the financial statements of the company for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, and the publication of the 2023 annual report have been delayed, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)