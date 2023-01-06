Advanced search
China Evergrande to hold talks with bondholders on Wednesday -sources
RE
01/04China Evergrande Group's Tender Sale for Hong Kong Tower Fails Again
MT
01/03China’s Top 100 Property Firms Post 42% Drop in Home Sales in 2022
MT
China Evergrande to hold talks with bondholders on Wednesday -sources

01/06/2023 | 05:39am EST
Evergrande Center in Shanghai

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group will hold a meeting with dollar bondholders on Wednesday to discuss its debt restructuring proposals, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande is now at the centre of the country's property crisis. Its $22.7 billion of offshore debt, including loans and private bonds, is deemed to be in default after it missed payments late last year.

The developer, which has $300 billion in total liabilities, told a Hong Kong court in November that it aimed to win creditors' approval for its debt restructuring proposals by as early as the end of February.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Bloomberg first reported the meeting details.

The talks next week will be a face-to-face meeting between Evergrande and a group of its dollar bondholders who have signed confidentiality agreements to advance debt negotiations, one of the sources said.

A virtual meeting of the two parties was held on Jan. 8, said a second source.

More specific details of the Wednesday discussions were not immediately clear.

Evergrande in July said would offer its offshore creditors asset packages that may include shares in two overseas-listed units in the debt restructuring plan, and was later said to be considering onshore assets as sweetener for the plan.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Xie Yu in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, David Goodman and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
