Jan 26 (Reuters) - Evergrande Property Services said on Friday its units have started legal proceedings against parent China Evergrande and Hengda Real Estate, among others, with the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court.

The development comes ahead of China Evergrande's high-profile case on Monday where a judge will decide whether to liquidate the embattled Chinese property developer. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru and Clare Jim in Hong Kong)