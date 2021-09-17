China, growth jitters weigh on global stocks, dollar buoyant

* Evergrande down 28% this week
* U.S. stock futures flat, European stocks up
* Dollar close to previous session's 3-week high
LONDON/HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - World shares steadied
on Friday above three-week lows set in the previous session
though they were heading for a weekly loss on China jitters and
global growth concerns, while strong U.S. retail sales data
buoyed the dollar.
Shares in embattled property developer China Evergrande
, which has two trillion yuan ($310 billion) in
liabilities and faces an $80 million bond coupon payment next
week, dropped a further 0.4% on Friday, down 28% this week.
The editor-in-chief of state-backed Chinese newspaper Global
Times warned Evergrande that it should not bet on a government
bailout on the assumption it is "too big to fail".
"The underlying risk for markets is if Evergrande is not
bailed out by the Chinese government," said Giles Coghlan, chief
currency analyst at HYCM, though he added: "I don't think
Evergrande is a Lehman scenario - it's not going to be a massive
systemic risk."
MSCI's world equity index gained 0.16% to
736.36 but was down 0.12% on the week. The index hit a record
high of 749.16 on Sept 7.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.15% but was set to finish down 2.7% on
the week, which would be its worst week in four.
European shares put on a better performance, however, on
track for weekly gains as news that Britain was mulling easing
travel restrictions boosted airlines and hotel groups.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.7% and
UK stocks gained 0.4%.
U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were
unchanged.
Stock market prices were expected to be erratic on Friday
due to "quadruple witching" day, when four different futures and
options contracts expire.
Chinese data earlier this week suggested growth in the
world's second-largest economy will slow in the second half of
this year, while economists polled by Reuters said they expected
the U.S. economic rebound to have been dented in the third
quarter, partly due to the spread of the Delta coronavirus
variant.
Respondents to that poll also pushed back expectations for
the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a tapering of asset
purchases to November.
This means next week's Fed policy meeting is likely less
consequential than would have been expected a few months ago
when many investors felt a September tapering announcement was
an option. But traders will be still watching closely for any
policy clues from the meeting, especially after the United
States posted an unexpected increase in August retail sales on
Thursday.
The sales data "confirmed the expectations of the majority
in the market, who expect tapering ... to begin this year",
Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
The data also boosted the dollar, which held steady near the
previous day's three-week high against an index of currencies
. It was little changed against the euro at
$1.1776.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was 1.3362%, little changed from its U.S. close of 1.331%, after
also rising on the data.
The yield on German 10-year government bonds
rose two basis points to -0.288%, close to a two-month high hit
on Thursday, after a Financial Times report suggested the
European Central Bank expects to hit its inflation target by
2025.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.47%, with traders
looking for oversold stocks after the benchmark posted its
lowest close in 10 months the day before.
Australian shares fell 0.8%, as a drop in iron ore
prices hurt miners, but Chinese blue chips rose 1% and
Japan's Nikkei gained 0.58% to head back towards a
31-year high hit on Monday.
U.S. crude fell 0.52% to $72.22 a barrel, and Brent
crude dropped 0.41% to $75.36 per barrel, as more supply
came back online in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following two
hurricanes.
Gold recovered somewhat, with the spot price trading
at $1,761 per ounce, up 0.45% after falling 2.3% on Thursday as
higher yields hurt the non-interest bearing metal.
($1 = 109.8700 yen)
($1 = 6.4502 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Mark Potter)