(Reuters) - China is weighing imposing a record fine of at least 1 billion yuan ($137.94 million) on PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and suspending some of the auditor's local operations over its role in auditing the world's most indebted property developer, China Evergrande Group, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

China's Ministry of Finance may announce the penalties on PwC as soon as this week, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter

($1 = 7.2494 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru)