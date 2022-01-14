China new home prices down less in Dec on promotions, easing curbs

* Dec new home prices -0.2% m/m vs -0.3% m/m in November
* Dec new home prices +2.6% m/m vs +3.0% m/m in November
* 15 out of 70 cities reported higher prices, vs 9 in
November
BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China's new home prices fell
more slowly in December than a month earlier, official data
showed on Saturday, as marginal easing on financing curbs, and
promotions by property developers helped to stabilise demand.
Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities declined
0.2% in December from a month earlier, slower than a 0.3% drop
in November, according to Reuters calculations from data
released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
China's property market has slowed since June 2021 as
regulators stepped up their deleveraging campaign against the
bloated sector, triggering defaults at some heavily indebted
companies.
But the decline moderated as authorities and property
developers in multiple cities introduced measures in December to
boost home sales, with local governments providing subsidies for
buyers and real estate firms offering discounts.
Monthly prices picked up in 15 of 70 cities, up from nine
cities that reported price gains in November.
"The property market is gradually bottoming out with the
period of tightest credit over," said Zhang Dawei, chief analyst
at property agency Centaline. First- and second-tier cities will
be the first to emerge from the downturn, he said.
New home prices rose 2.6% year-on-year in December, slower
than the 3.0% growth recorded in November.
In a recent note, Oxford Economics analysts said they expect
central and local authorities to take steps to contain risks
from defaults by property developers, such as increasing credit
to the sector and tweaking the strict "three red lines" policy
introduced to curb borrowing by developers.
A payment extension granted by bondholders to beleaguered
developer China Evergrande Group came as authorities
increasingly emphasise the need to maintain economic stability.
Yan Yuejin, research director of Shanghai-based E-house
China Research and Development Institute said he expects
property policies to continue to ease in the first quarter given
the large economic impact of the real estate market.
"The December data is a positive sign, pointing to home
prices not falling further."
(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman & Simon Cameron-Moore)