Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Evergrande seeks legal advice over HK rural plot

01/30/2022 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Sunday that recievers have been appointed for a plot of undeveloped land in Hong Kong's rural Yuen Long district, in the latest development to hit the debt-laden developer.

A source with direct knowledge said the creditor is Oaktree. However Evergrande did not mention the name in the statement.

The assets are charged as security for a financing transaction for $520 million advanced to the group in January 2021, Evergrande said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"The company is seeking legal advice to protect the legal rights of the company. At the same time, the company is in active discussions with the lender on resolving the matter with a view of reaching a resolution thereby maximising the return to the group."

If there is residual value on the assets after the secured obligations have been discharged, Evergrande said it would give priority to offshore affairs.

It said the appointment of receivers for the subsidiaries and the potential sale of the relevant secured assets "would not have material impact on the operations or financial position of the group, nor affect the group's ongoing debt restructuring exercise."

Evergrande said on Wednesday it aims to have a preliminary restructuring proposal in place within six months as it scrambles to reassure creditors spooked by defaults since its finances began to unravel last year.

Contacted by Reuters, Oaktree declined to comment.

(Reporting by Farah Master and Clare Jim; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
07:03aChina's Evergrande seeks legal advice over HK rural plot
RE
01/28China's Shimao sells Shanghai hotel for $708 million to state-owned firm
RE
01/28China home builders, suppliers issue spate of profit warnings as Evergrande woes bite
RE
01/27Beijing Mulls Dismantling Evergrande to Contain Sector-Wide Crisis
MT
01/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Intel, UBS, The Gap, Netflix...
01/27Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada Signal Interest Rate Increases Are Near -- WSJ
DJ
01/27Hawkish Fed hammers emerging stocks; currencies outside Asia rise
RE
01/27China shares, yuan drop after U.S. Fed turns more hawkish
RE
01/27EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Fed Rate Path Fears to Hit -2-
DJ
01/26China property shares slump as planned U.S. rate hike adds to woes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 548 B 70 269 M 70 269 M
Net income 2021 9 661 M 1 240 M 1 240 M
Net Debt 2021 449 B 57 640 M 57 640 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,24x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 21 655 M 2 779 M 2 779 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,64 HKD
Average target price 5,64 HKD
Spread / Average Target 244%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.14%2 779
VONOVIA SE4.74%44 035
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.2.88%35 970
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-2.65%15 950
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY2.00%15 890
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-2.07%15 437