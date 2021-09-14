Log in
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
China's blue-chips fall as Evergrande woes weigh on property, financials

09/14/2021 | 01:12am EDT
SHANGHAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chinese blue-chips fell on Monday, dragged by real estate and financials after the country's most-indebted developer warned of a risk of a cross-default.

The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,975.68 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,715.12.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1% to 25,789.55. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 9,202.87.

** The real estate sub-index dropped 1.9%, after cash-strapped China Evergrande Group warned on Tuesday of a risk of cross-default as property sales continued to plunge.

** The financials sub-index went down 1.3%, while the infrastructure sub-index fell 2%.

** A sub-index tracking new energy vehicles surged 4.8% before slipping 0.8% in previous session.

** China said on Monday the government will encourage consolidation of the overcrowded electric vehicle industry, while would also improve its charging network and develop EV sales in rural markets.

** The new energy sub-index was up 2.5%.

** In Hong Kong, the healthcare sub-index and the energy sub-index gained 2.1% and 1.4%, respectively.

** PetroChina Co extended its gains from the previous session and jumped 5.3% to be the biggest daily gainer on the Hang Seng Index as oil prices remained strong.

** China Evergrande Group plunged nearly 10% to its lowest in more than six years.

** China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and Evergrande Property Services Group tumbled 22.7% and 8.3%, respectively.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -6.91% 3.37 End-of-day quote.-77.38%
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED -7.04% 5.15 End-of-day quote.-82.95%
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED -2.55% 4.58 End-of-day quote.-48.77%
Financials
Sales 2021 557 B 71 564 M 71 564 M
Net income 2021 40 318 M 5 183 M 5 183 M
Net Debt 2021 320 B 41 153 M 41 153 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44 488 M 5 718 M 5 719 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 14,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,37 HKD
Average target price 11,43 HKD
Spread / Average Target 239%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-77.38%5 718
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-25.92%37 248
VONOVIA SE-11.61%35 874
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.49%21 368
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY19.55%15 717
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-4.34%14 934