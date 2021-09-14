China's blue-chips fall as Evergrande woes weigh on property, financials

SHANGHAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chinese blue-chips fell on
Monday, dragged by real estate and financials after the
country's most-indebted developer warned of a risk of a
cross-default.
The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,975.68 at the end
of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
was unchanged at 3,715.12.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1% to 25,789.55. The
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 9,202.87.
** The real estate sub-index dropped 1.9%,
after cash-strapped China Evergrande Group warned on
Tuesday of a risk of cross-default as property sales continued
to plunge.
** The financials sub-index went down 1.3%, while
the infrastructure sub-index fell 2%.
** A sub-index tracking new energy vehicles
surged 4.8% before slipping 0.8% in previous session.
** China said on Monday the government will encourage
consolidation of the overcrowded electric vehicle industry,
while would also improve its charging network and develop EV
sales in rural markets.
** The new energy sub-index was up 2.5%.
** In Hong Kong, the healthcare sub-index and the
energy sub-index gained 2.1% and 1.4%, respectively.
** PetroChina Co extended its gains from the
previous session and jumped 5.3% to be the biggest daily gainer
on the Hang Seng Index as oil prices remained strong.
** China Evergrande Group plunged nearly 10% to
its lowest in more than six years.
** China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and
Evergrande Property Services Group tumbled 22.7% and
8.3%, respectively.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)