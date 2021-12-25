Log in
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
China's top real estate regulator vows to tackle property delivery risks - Xinhua

12/25/2021 | 09:00am EST
Chinese Housing Minister Wang Menghui attends a news conference during the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's top real estate regulator vowed to resolutely tackle risks stemming from overdue delivery of residential properties by some top developers in a bid to maintain social stability, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

Wang Menghui, head of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, also told Xinhua that China will keep its real estate policies consistent and stable, while strengthening coordination in areas including finance, and land and market supervision.

Chinese developers suffered liquidity stress this year as Beijing stepped up its deleverage campaign against the bloated sector, triggering defaults at heavily-indebted players such as China Evergrande Group.

Although Chinese regulators have marginally eased funding restrictions to avoid a hand-landing of the sector, Wang ruled out policy reversal.

China will not use the property sector as a tool to stimulate the economy for short-term growth and will continue to crack down on speculative investment, Xinhua reported, citing Wang.

Instead, China will set up a mechanism to foster long-term development of the real estate industry, while maintaining stability in market expectations, as well as land and property prices.

Wang said the fundamentals of China's real estate market have not changed, with home-buying demand remaining robust from the still-rapid pace of urbanisation, and the need for better living standards fuelled by the coronavirus epidemic.

Earlier on Saturday, China's central bank said it will safeguard the legal rights of home buyers and better satisfy their reasonable living needs, vowing to promote healthy development of the country's real estate market.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 545 B 69 891 M 69 891 M
Net income 2021 9 514 M 1 220 M 1 220 M
Net Debt 2021 447 B 57 372 M 57 372 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,06x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 19 542 M 2 506 M 2 506 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,48 HKD
Average target price 5,74 HKD
Spread / Average Target 288%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-90.07%2 506
VONOVIA SE-14.27%42 155
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-31.57%34 458
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-14.67%16 738
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY20.41%15 698
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY0.34%15 534