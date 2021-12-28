China stocks edge up on new energy gains, rising COVID cases weigh

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China stocks inched up on
Tuesday as gains in new energy companies and non-ferrous metal
shares offset losses in the energy sector, while rising
coronavirus cases in a local outbreak weighed on sentiment.
The CSI300 index rose 0.1% to 4,922.13 points at
the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.2% to 3,610.32 points.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1% to 23,209.01 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3% to
8,175.65.
** China will keep its monetary policy flexible next year,
step up oversight of capital and platform companies, and
steadily implement a management system for real estate
financing, the central bank said on Monday.
** On the same day, the finance ministry said China will
roll out fiscal policies proactively next year to stabilise
economic growth, vowing that the impact of the drive would be
felt earlier than usual.
** Dragging sentiment, however, China's local symptomatic
coronavirus cases rose for a fourth consecutive day on Monday,
with Xian city reporting more infections in a flare-up that has
put 13 million residents under lockdown.
** Non-ferrous metal and new energy vehicles
gained more than 1% each.
** The energy subindex declined 2.3%, while
utilities stocks and construction engineering firms
lost 1.7% and 1.9%, respectively.
** China's securities watchdog on Friday proposed tightening
rules governing Chinese companies' listings abroad, which
bankers and analysts said is likely to ease the regulatory
uncertainty that roiled financial markets this year and stalled
offshore listings.
** Chinese tech giants listed in Hong Kong went
down 1%, after their U.S.-listed counterparts declined
overnight, with Tencent Holdings and Meituan
down more than 2% each. Alibaba Group edged up 0.4%
though.
** Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index rose 1.6%,
with Evergrande surging 6.1%, after China introduced
several marginal easing policies in the sector over the weekend.
** Embattled Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had made
initial progress in resuming construction work.
