China stocks end lower on property sector woes, profit-taking

* SSEC -0.56%, CSI300 -0.66%
* Property sector sub-index -1.2%
* Investors book profits from earlier gains on anticipation
of
Xi's Shenzhen speech
BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China shares ended lower on
Wednesday, with property firms among the biggest laggards, on
mounting pressure for raising cash under the government's new
debt-ratio caps, while profit-taking in agricultural stocks
after recent sharp gains also weighed.
** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down
0.56% at 3,340.78.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.66%, with its
real estate index down 1.21% and the healthcare
sub-index down 0.61%.
** The agriculture sector sub-index fell 1.4 while
the consumer staples sector lost 0.83%.
** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.51% and the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by
0.735%.
** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai
stock index has risen by 2.67% to 38.86 trillion yuan ($5.77
trillion).
** China's second-largest property developer China Evergrande
Group trimmed its share sale size as the government
tackles what it considers excessive borrowing in the real estate
development sector with new debt-ratio caps.
** Investors are booking profits after gains generated earlier
this week on anticipation of President Xi Jinping's Shenzhen
speech, said Zhang Yanbin, an analyst with Zheshang Securities.
** Shenzhen will strengthen property rights and protection of
entrepreneurs, Xi said Wednesday in a speech to marking the
establishment of the country's first economic zone in the
southern city four decades earlier.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed up 0.11%.
** At 0700 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.7408 per
U.S. dollar, 0.06% firmer than the previous close of 6.745.
($1 = 6.7396 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)