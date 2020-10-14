Log in
China stocks end lower on property sector woes, profit-taking

10/14/2020 | 03:53am EDT

* SSEC -0.56%, CSI300 -0.66%

* Property sector sub-index -1.2%

* Investors book profits from earlier gains on anticipation of Xi's Shenzhen speech

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China shares ended lower on Wednesday, with property firms among the biggest laggards, on mounting pressure for raising cash under the government's new debt-ratio caps, while profit-taking in agricultural stocks after recent sharp gains also weighed.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.56% at 3,340.78. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.66%, with its real estate index down 1.21% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.61%.

** The agriculture sector sub-index fell 1.4 while the consumer staples sector lost 0.83%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.51% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.735%.

** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 2.67% to 38.86 trillion yuan ($5.77 trillion).

** China's second-largest property developer China Evergrande Group trimmed its share sale size as the government tackles what it considers excessive borrowing in the real estate development sector with new debt-ratio caps.

** Investors are booking profits after gains generated earlier this week on anticipation of President Xi Jinping's Shenzhen speech, said Zhang Yanbin, an analyst with Zheshang Securities. ** Shenzhen will strengthen property rights and protection of entrepreneurs, Xi said Wednesday in a speech to marking the establishment of the country's first economic zone in the southern city four decades earlier. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.11%. ** At 0700 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.7408 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% firmer than the previous close of 6.745.

($1 = 6.7396 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -1.33% 19.34 End-of-day quote.-10.46%
DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. -1.06% 28.99 End-of-day quote.46.05%
NIKKEI 225 0.11% 23626.73 Real-time Quote.-0.41%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.03% 4180.69 Delayed Quote.18.43%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.06% 4126.15 Delayed Quote.10.84%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 6.7372 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.09% 6.7395 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
ZHESHANG SECURITIES -7.68% 16.58 End-of-day quote.48.97%
Financials
Sales 2020 643 B 82 930 M 82 930 M
Net income 2020 33 575 M 4 332 M 4 332 M
Net Debt 2020 609 B 78 643 M 78 643 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,39x
Yield 2020 6,00%
Capitalization 253 B 32 603 M 32 604 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 20,50 HKD
Last Close Price 19,34 HKD
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-10.46%32 603
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.02%46 209
VONOVIA SE24.17%39 644
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE23.34%18 272
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.84%18 043
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LTD-5.76%11 814
