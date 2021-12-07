China stocks rise as investors cheer monetary easing

SHANGHAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Tuesday
after the central bank cut the amount of cash banks must hold in
reserve, while investors cautiously watched if Evergrande would
default as the world's most indebted developer inches closer to
a debt restructuring.
The CSI300 index rose 0.5%, to 4,917.47 points at
the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.1%, to 3,593.73 points.
The Hang Seng index added 1.5%, to 23,690.01 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.6%, to
8,405.99.
Risk appetite got a lift after the People's Bank of China
cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) on Monday, its second
such move this year, freeing up 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion)
in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth.
"The RRR cut is likely to boost investment sentiment and
support valuation in the stock market," said Chaoping Zhu,
Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
"However, investors should also bear in mind that the
long-term reform goals, such as common prosperity, deleveraging
and decarbonisation, remain on the table and may continue to
weigh on the investment landscape in China," Zhu said.
On property policies, a Politburo meeting memo on Monday
dropped their previous stance of "housing is for living, not for
speculation," and said it would support the private housing
market to better meet reasonable needs.
Nomura analysts said investors should avoid
over-interpreting the memo, but added that it could be a
positive piece of news as it might correct many of these
market-distorting curbs.
Shares of China Evergrande Group jumped more than
7% in morning trade and was up 0.6% at the noon break, as the
debt-laden developer moves closer toward a restructuring that
has loomed for months over global markets and the world's
second-largest economy.
The market is watching if the real estate giant, grappling
with more than $300 billion in liabilities and at risk of
becoming China's biggest ever default, has made coupon payments
of $82.5 million with a 30-day grace period coming to an end.
A formal default would trigger a wave of cross defaults that
would ripple through the property sector and beyond.
The PBOC will also cut the rates on its relending facility
by 25 basis points to support the rural sector and small firms,
the state-run Securities Times reported on Tuesday. But the
chance of a cut in the benchmark lending rate remains low in the
near term, analysts said.
In mainland markets, real estate developers
surged 2.5% while tourism stocks jumped 3%.
However, semiconductor firms and new energy
shares retreated 2.4%, respectively, and analysts
said some investors are taking profits on their high valuations.
The chip sector has risen nearly 30% this year, while new energy
is up more than 50%.
In Hong Kong, tech giants rebounded 2.2%, tracking
gains in Wall Street, after the sector tumbled on ride-hailing
giant Didi's delisting from New York.
E-commerce giant Alibaba Group bounced back from
its record low and soared 9.1%, while Tencent Holdings
and Meituan added 1.9% and 2.3%, respectively.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)