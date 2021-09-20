Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/17
2.54 HKD   -3.42%
01:00aChina Evergrande shares plummet to 11-year low on default risks
RE
12:46aAustralia, NZ dlrs spooked by China worries ahead of Fed meeting
RE
12:45aHong Kong shares, yuan battered by plunging property stocks
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Chinese Property Sector Selloff Continues as Evergrande Worries Mount

09/20/2021 | 12:35am EDT
By Clarence Leong

Shares of Chinese property developers continued to slide Monday as worries mounted that China Evergrande Group is moving closer to a default, signaling the potential for a wider contagion in the sector.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index plunged more than 6.0% on Monday morning, taking year-to-date losses to 33%. Evergrande fell 17% to HK$2.11, while Sunac China Holdings Ltd. slid 10% and Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. fell 7.3%. Property-management companies also tracked lower, with Country Garden Services Holdings Co. retreating 12%.

The selloff has been fueled slowing sales growth and Beijing's tight policy on the sector, which hasn't shown any sign of letting up. Worsening liquidity conditions at Evergrande and other developers who have borrowed heavily have led to downgrades by rating firms.

Evergrande, China's largest junk-bond issuer, said last week that it had hired financial advisers, moving closer to a potential debt restructuring.

Efforts by the Chinese central bank to calm market jitters seem to have done little to halt the sharp downturn among developers. It pumped 190 billion yuan ($29.38 billion) of funds into markets on a net basis over Friday and Saturday via reverse-repo operations, according to data provider Wind.

The property sector's losses have dragged the wider Hang Seng Index lower. It fell as much as 4.2% and was last 3.9% lower at 23955.18, on track for its biggest one-day percentage decline since late July.

Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 0034ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -3.42% 2.54 End-of-day quote.-82.95%
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 3.00% 49.85 End-of-day quote.-4.96%
01:00aChina Evergrande shares plummet to 11-year low on default risks
RE
12:46aAustralia, NZ dlrs spooked by China worries ahead of Fed meeting
RE
12:45aHong Kong shares, yuan battered by plunging property stocks
RE
12:44aHong Kong shares, yuan battered by plunging property stocks
RE
12:35aChinese Property Sector Selloff Continues as Evergrande Worries Mount
DJ
12:08aSafety flows extend dollar rally ahead of Fed
RE
12:03aSafety flows extend dollar rally ahead of Fed
RE
09/20China Evergrande's lenders weigh up loan losses, rolling over credit - source..
RE
09/19Copper falls on stronger dollar ahead of Fed meet
RE
09/19Wheat hovers near 8-day high on global supply concerns
RE
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 279 M 70 279 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 320 B 41 075 M 41 075 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 531 M 4 309 M 4 306 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 14,3%
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-82.95%4 309
VONOVIA SE-11.45%35 735
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-33.55%33 249
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.71%21 286
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY17.94%15 497
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-9.75%14 083