Chinese city of Chengdu to ensure cash-strapped developers get funds

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chengdu, in the south west of
China, said it will move to ensure developers receive funds from
presold properties and fresh loans, in the first such move by a
Chinese city to ease a liquidity crisis that has shaken
confidence in the sector.
Real estate firms face a financial crunch due to regulatory
curbs on borrowing, with China Evergrande Group at the
centre of a crisis which has involved offshore debt defaults,
credit rating downgrades and the dumping of shares and bonds.
The troubles have worsened in recent months, with prices
falling in both new and resale homes in October amid deeper
contractions in construction starts and investment by
developers, weighing on China's economic outlook.
A notice on the website of Chengdu's local housing regulator
on Tuesday said developers can withdraw 95% of presold funds
held in escrow accounts when housing projects are completed.
It said local financial institutions had been told to
increase property credit quotas and ramp up the disbursement of
property loans, to safeguard developers and home buyers.
"That is the first city to clearly step up the quota of
property loans," Yan Yuejin, director of Shanghai-based E-house
China Research and Development Institution, said.
All kinds of measures are expected to be introduced to
accelerate issuance of property loans to prevent presold
projects from being half-finished, Yan said, adding: "The
slowdown in home sales in November will ease".
Chinese authorities have yet to publicly give any signal
that they will relax property regulations, but they have made
financial tweaks to help home buyers and meet reasonable demand.
Some banks have accelerated disbursement of approved home
loans in some cities and some have been told to issue more loans
to property firms for project development, in efforts to
marginally ease liquidity strains.
In Chengdu, some key developers are allowed to defer loan
repayments or lower interest rate, the notice added.
