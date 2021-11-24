Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese city of Chengdu to ensure cash-strapped developers get funds

11/24/2021 | 04:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chengdu, in the south west of China, said it will move to ensure developers receive funds from presold properties and fresh loans, in the first such move by a Chinese city to ease a liquidity crisis that has shaken confidence in the sector.

Real estate firms face a financial crunch due to regulatory curbs on borrowing, with China Evergrande Group at the centre of a crisis which has involved offshore debt defaults, credit rating downgrades and the dumping of shares and bonds.

The troubles have worsened in recent months, with prices falling in both new and resale homes in October amid deeper contractions in construction starts and investment by developers, weighing on China's economic outlook.

A notice on the website of Chengdu's local housing regulator on Tuesday said developers can withdraw 95% of presold funds held in escrow accounts when housing projects are completed.

It said local financial institutions had been told to increase property credit quotas and ramp up the disbursement of property loans, to safeguard developers and home buyers.

"That is the first city to clearly step up the quota of property loans," Yan Yuejin, director of Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institution, said.

All kinds of measures are expected to be introduced to accelerate issuance of property loans to prevent presold projects from being half-finished, Yan said, adding: "The slowdown in home sales in November will ease".

Chinese authorities have yet to publicly give any signal that they will relax property regulations, but they have made financial tweaks to help home buyers and meet reasonable demand.

Some banks have accelerated disbursement of approved home loans in some cities and some have been told to issue more loans to property firms for project development, in efforts to marginally ease liquidity strains.

In Chengdu, some key developers are allowed to defer loan repayments or lower interest rate, the notice added. (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
04:04aChinese city of Chengdu to ensure cash-strapped developers get funds
RE
03:55aChina developer Kaisa plans to propose 1.5-yr extension for bond due Dec 7-REDD
RE
11/22MSCI’s Move to Track JD.com, NetEase’s HK Stocks to Channel Liquidity Away ..
MT
11/22China’s Land Sales Slide Faster in October on Property Slowdown
MT
11/21Evergrande to Be Booted From HSI’s China Enterprises Index
MT
11/21China property bonds score strong weekly bounce, Evergrande misses out
RE
11/21Evergrande NEV Targets $347 Million From Share Sale
MT
11/19China Evergrande EV unit to raise $347 million from share sale to fund production
RE
11/19China's central bank to keep policy "flexible, targeted", says property risks under con..
RE
11/19Evergrande to be removed from Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 530 B 67 956 M 67 956 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 310 M 310 M
Net Debt 2021 453 B 58 185 M 58 185 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 38 679 M 4 963 M 4 964 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,93 HKD
Average target price 9,99 HKD
Spread / Average Target 241%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-80.34%4 963
VONOVIA SE-11.78%34 164
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-32.96%33 918
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-2.63%19 022
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY19.83%15 811
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.43%15 445