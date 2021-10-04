Chinese developer Fantasia misses repayment deadline

* Fantasia says it failed to pay $206 mln due Oct. 4
* Country Garden Services says Fantasia unit failed to repay
loan
* Fitch slashes Fantasia rating to CCC-
SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer
Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd missed a debt payment
deadline on Monday in the latest sign that distress is spreading
from embattled China Evergrande and through the real
estate sector.
Fantasia said $206 million was due on Oct. 4 and that it did
not pay, in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The
company had said as recently as Sept. 20 that it had "sufficient
working capital and no liquidity issue."
With a market value of $415 million, Fantasia is a minnow.
But its missed deadline adds to worries that a credit crunch
among Chinese developers could drive a broader crash in a sector
that comprises about a quarter of the Chinese economy.
The country's second-biggest developer, Evergrande, is
teetering on the verge of default after missing payment
deadlines of its own last month and its debts of $305 billion
are big enough that a messy collapse could hit property prices.
Fitch estimates Fantasia has nearly $2 billion of
international bond payments to make between now and the end of
next year as well as almost $1 billion of local bond payments.
Earlier on Monday property manager Country Garden Services
said a Fantasia subsidiary failed to repay a 700
million yuan ($108 million) loan also due on Oct. 4 and Fitch
had slashed the company's credit rating.
Fantasia dollar-denominated bonds slid more than 5 cents to
fresh record lows on Monday.
Its announcement came after the Hong Kong stock exchange had
shut.
($1 = 6.4452 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook
Editing by Peter Graff and Mark Potter)