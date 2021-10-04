Log in
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/30
2.95 HKD   -3.91%
12:46pEuropean Stocks End Lower Amid Concerns Over Troubled China Evergrande
MT
12:38pWall Street slammed by rotation out of Big Tech
RE
12:36pChinese developer Fantasia misses repayment deadline
RE
Chinese developer Fantasia misses repayment deadline

10/04/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
* Fantasia says it failed to pay $206 mln due Oct. 4

* Country Garden Services says Fantasia unit failed to repay loan

* Fitch slashes Fantasia rating to CCC-

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd missed a debt payment deadline on Monday in the latest sign that distress is spreading from embattled China Evergrande and through the real estate sector.

Fantasia said $206 million was due on Oct. 4 and that it did not pay, in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The company had said as recently as Sept. 20 that it had "sufficient working capital and no liquidity issue."

With a market value of $415 million, Fantasia is a minnow. But its missed deadline adds to worries that a credit crunch among Chinese developers could drive a broader crash in a sector that comprises about a quarter of the Chinese economy.

The country's second-biggest developer, Evergrande, is teetering on the verge of default after missing payment deadlines of its own last month and its debts of $305 billion are big enough that a messy collapse could hit property prices.

Fitch estimates Fantasia has nearly $2 billion of international bond payments to make between now and the end of next year as well as almost $1 billion of local bond payments.

Earlier on Monday property manager Country Garden Services said a Fantasia subsidiary failed to repay a 700 million yuan ($108 million) loan also due on Oct. 4 and Fitch had slashed the company's credit rating.

Fantasia dollar-denominated bonds slid more than 5 cents to fresh record lows on Monday.

Its announcement came after the Hong Kong stock exchange had shut.

($1 = 6.4452 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook Editing by Peter Graff and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -3.91% 2.95 End-of-day quote.-80.20%
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED 29.14% 3.9 End-of-day quote.-87.09%
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 0.08% 61.55 End-of-day quote.17.35%
FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED 1.82% 0.56 End-of-day quote.-58.52%
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 292 M 70 292 M
Net income 2021 5 323 M 684 M 684 M
Net Debt 2021 354 B 45 409 M 45 409 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,37x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 38 943 M 5 002 M 5 002 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,95 HKD
Average target price 11,13 HKD
Spread / Average Target 277%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-80.20%5 002
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-25.75%37 347
VONOVIA SE-11.68%35 198
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.26%21 117
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.63%15 535
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY11.84%14 706